DERBY — Braxton Frey kicked a 25-yard field goal to deliver Manhattan High a stunning overtime upset of No. 1 Derby 26-23 Friday evening.

Frey missed a 31-yarder with 5:41 left in the game, which would have given the Indians (1-0) the lead at the time. The Panthers missed a 22-yard attempt as time expired in regulation, and Manhattan blocked Derby’s 35-yarder in the first period of overtime.