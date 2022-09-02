DERBY — Braxton Frey kicked a 25-yard field goal to deliver Manhattan High a stunning overtime upset of No. 1 Derby 26-23 Friday evening.
Frey missed a 31-yarder with 5:41 left in the game, which would have given the Indians (1-0) the lead at the time. The Panthers missed a 22-yard attempt as time expired in regulation, and Manhattan blocked Derby’s 35-yarder in the first period of overtime.
It was just the Panthers’ seventh regular-season loss since 2013.
The Indians dialed up a perfect game plan to beat the 6A titan, and executed well enough to earn the win. They set the tone early, using a 15-play, 80 yard drive that took nearly seven minutes to take a 7-0 lead on the first drive of the game.
Manhattan added another score halfway through the second quarter to take a 15-0 lead.
However, Derby’s standout running back Dylan Edwards jumpstarted the Panthers’ offense, scoring on a 68-yard run to make it 15-7 one play later. Edwards, a Notre Dame commit, recently decommitted from Kansas State.
By the 1:37 mark of the third quarter, the Indians had seen their lead evaporate, and they trailed 23-15.
But they didn’t give in, and came back with a 72-yard drive to tie the game at 23-23 with 10:49 left in the game.
After Frey missed his first field goal, Derby appeared to reclaim the lead on an 80-yard touchdown rush by Edwards. However, the officials called the score back because of a hold, and Manhattan forced the Panthers to march slowly down the field, setting up the missed field goal as time ran out in the fourth quarter.
The Indians outgained Derby 329-268, although they turned the ball over three times compared to the Panthers’ zero. They also had a punt blocked, which set up Derby’s only made field goal of the game.
Manhattan quarterback Keenan Schartz went 16-of-24 passing for 126 yards and an interception. He added 92 yards rushing and a score on 21 carries. DeAndre Aukland had 70 yards on the ground and a touchdown on 11 touches, and Braxton Frey had five receptions for 50 yards.
Jason Sanchez had a rushing touchdown and 24 yards on five carries.
Edwards ran for 185 yards and two scores on 19 carries for the Panthers.
The Indians will return to action next Friday when they host Topeka High.