Manhattan’s boys’ track team won five events during Thursday’s meet at Free State High School in Lawrence.
Wins in three throwing events highlighted the Indians' efforts Thursday.
Darius O’Connell won the shot put by throwing a personal-best distance of 60 feet, 6 inches. Jaden Magana threw 158 feet, 10 inches to win the discus and Jason Moran won the javelin throw by throwing 176 feet, 9 inches.
Charles Jones won the triple jump while making his meet debut at the event. Jones jumped 43 feet, 5 inches to earn first place.
On the track, the Indians’ 4x800 relay team — consisting of Julian Avila-Vargas, Batiste Lacroix, Ben Mosier and Ethan Bryant — won their race in 8:21.
The boys' team will compete in the Seaman Relays at 3 p.m. on April 30.