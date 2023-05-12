Manhattan High track and field swept the Centennial League championship Thursday at Junction City.
The Indians’ boys scored 181 team points to beat out second-place Washburn Rural, while the girls’ nearly doubled up runner-up Emporia with 184 team points.
Manhattan won nine girls events, including both the 4x800-meter and 4x100-meter relays. Hanna Pellant took first in the 100-meter dash at 12.61, followed by Harli Omli in second at 12.72. Omli won the 400-meter dash at 58.37 and the 200-meter dash at 26.12.
Joslyn Holthaus finished first in the pole vault with a toss of 9 feet. Alessandra Porres came in on top in the triple jump at 35 feet, 1.75 inches, and Aubree Hoffman won the javelin competition with a throw of 118 feet, 7 inches.
The Indians boys claimed the top spot in 10 events.
Tanner Dowling-Burnett won the 100-meter dash at 10.91 as well as the 400-meter dash at 49.55. Lucas Holdren took first in both the 3,200-meter and 1,600-meter runs with times of 10:20.87 and 4:37.87 respectively. Cooper Sturm placed first in the 800-meter run at 2:01.69.
Vincent Malone and Aaron Newcomer finished No. 1 and No. 2 in the high jump. Malone leaped 6 feet, 9.25 inches, while Newcomer reached 6 feet, 6 inches. Elijah Strawn made it to 12 feet, 6 inches to win the pole vault. Collins Elumogo came in first in the triple jump at 43 feet, 8.5 inches.
Manhattan will return to action next Thursday at the regional meet at Wichita Heights. The state meet is scheduled for May 26-27 at Cessna Stadium on the campus of Wichita State.
Manhattan High girls’ results
4x800-meter relay: 1. Manhattan 10:15.98.
100-meter hurdles: 3. Jund 18.29; 7. Hilgers 18.76.
100-meter dash: 1. Pellant 12.61; 2. Omli 12.72; 5. Barron 13.30.
1,600-meter run: 6. Salmans 5:48.80; 8. Tindall 6:00.18; 9. Gaul 6:09.59.
4x100-meter relay: 1. Manhattan 58.66.
400-meter dash: 1. Omli 58.37; 5. Miller 1:03.38; 16. Fobes 1:08.60.
300-meter hurdles: 6. Barron 51.84; 7. Hilgers 52.14.
800-meter run: 3. Harkin 2:30.75; 4. Lewison 2:33.23; 6. Henningson 2:35.26.
200-meter dash: 1. Omli 26.12; 15. Barron 30.36.
3,200-meter run: 3. Phillips 13:28.69; 4. Anderson 13:53.69.
4x400-meter relay: 2. Manhattan 4:23.58.
High jump: 2. Kratochvil 5 feet; 3. Juenemann 5 feet.
Pole vault: 1. Holthaus 9 feet; 3. Gregory 8 feet.
Long jump: 2. Larson 16 feet, 5 inches; 8. Adam 15 feet, 8 inches.
Triple jump: 1. Porres 35 feet, 1.75 inches; 7. Adam 30 feet, 10.5 inches; 11. McNabb 30 feet, 2.75 inches.
Shot put: 1. Hall 36 feet, 11.75 inches; 4. Gruber 34 feet, 5.25 inches; 6. Anhorn 31 feet, 9 inches.
Discus: 3. Gruber 115 feet, 9 inches; 8. Hall 92 feet, 7 inches.
Javelin: 1. Hoffman 118 feet, 7 inches; 3. Gruber 11 feet.
Manhattan High boys’ results
4x800-meter relay: 2. Manhattan 8:41.99.
110-meter relay: 8. Manwarren 18.31.
100-meter dash: 1. Dowling-Burnett 10.91; 5. Samenus 11.45; 8. Morgan 11.70.
1,600-meter run: 1. Holdren 4:37.87; 3. Mills 4:49.18; 14. Mazin 5:05.95.
4x100-meter relay: 1. Manhattan 42.40.
400-meter dash: 1. Dowling-Burnett 49.55; 4. Rauch 51.84; 7. O’Haver 52.19.
300-meter hurdles: 4. Morgan 41.63; 9. Manwarren 46.51.
800-meter run: 1. Sturm 2:01.69; 5. Mills 2:08.25; 9. Vest 2:09.86.
200-meter dash: 1. Dowling-Burnett 22.52; 7. Brickei 23.86; 13. Morgan 24.49.
3,200-meter run: 1. Holdren 10:20.87; 4. Starling 10:45.15; 7. Hilton 10:59.66.
4x400-meter relay: 3. Manhattan 3:30.70.
High jump: 1. Malone 6 feet, 9.25 inches; 2. Newcomer 6 feet, 6 inches; 8. Amos 5 feet, 4 inches.
Pole vault: 1. Strawn 12 feet, 6 inches; 4. Wille 11 feet, 6 inches; 5. T. Durtschi 11 feet.
Long jump: 2. Vrbas 20 feet, 8 inches; 3. Rauch 20 feet 5 inches.
Triple jump: 1. Elumogo 43 feet, 8.5 inches; 3. B. Durtschi 40 feet, 8 inches; 5. Amos 38 feet, 1 inch.
Shot put: 5. Johnson 46 feet, 5.5 inches; 9. Kenney 43 feet, 2 inches; 10. Barnes 41 feet, 10.75 inches.
Discus: 6. Weston 123 feet, 4 inches; 7. Barnes 120 feet, 5 inches; 12. Johnson 108 feet, 3 inches.
Javelin: 3. Molt 160 feet, 8 inches; 7. Murph 135 feet, 8 inches; 8. Moran 132 feet, 7 inches.