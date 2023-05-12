04172023-mer-spt-mhstf-21
Manhattan High’s Alessandra Porres makes an attempt in the triple jump during the Manhattan Invitational April 14 at Bishop Stadium.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Manhattan High track and field swept the Centennial League championship Thursday at Junction City.

The Indians’ boys scored 181 team points to beat out second-place Washburn Rural, while the girls’ nearly doubled up runner-up Emporia with 184 team points.