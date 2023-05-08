04172023-mer-spt-mhstf-15
Manhattan High’s Aylani Barron runs a heat of the 100-meter dash during the Manhattan Invitational on April 14 at Bishop Stadium.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Manhattan High’s track and field teams took second place Friday at the Salina Central Invitational.

The Indians girls tallied 86 team points, finishing behind meet-winner Great Bend’s 113 and ahead of third-place Junction City’s 61. The boys scored 101 team points, with Hays placing first at 119.5 and Buhler coming in third at 98.

