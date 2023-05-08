Manhattan High’s track and field teams took second place Friday at the Salina Central Invitational.
The Indians girls tallied 86 team points, finishing behind meet-winner Great Bend’s 113 and ahead of third-place Junction City’s 61. The boys scored 101 team points, with Hays placing first at 119.5 and Buhler coming in third at 98.
On the girls’ side, Harli Omli won the 400-meter dash and the 200-meter dash with times of 59.18 and 25.73 repsectively. She joined Aylani Barron, Hanna Pellant and Avery Larson on the 4x100-meter relay team that won with a time of 48.83.
Pellant came in first in the 100-meter dash at 12.83, and Jillian Harkin won the 800-meter run at 2:31.08.
Alessandra Porres was third in the triple jump at 34 feet, 9 inches. Jorryn Hall finished fourth in the shot put at 36 feet, 5 inches, and Saylor Salmans was fourth in the 800-meter run at 2:34.98.
Charles Morgan, Dante Walters, Ethan Samenus and Tanner Dowling-Burnett won the boys’ 4x100-meter relay with a time of 42.41. Dowling-Burnett won the 200-meter dash at 21.92, and was the runner-up in the 100-meter dash at 10.99.
Vincent Malone won the high jump competition at 6 feet, 4 inches, and Aaron Newcomer was third at 6 feet, 2 inches. Elijah Strawn was first in the pole vault at 13 feet, 7 inches, and Tyler Durtschi came in fourth at 12 feet, 7 inches.
Tyler Vrbas finished third in the long jump at 21 feet, 1.5 inches. Collins Elumogo was third in the triple jump at 44 feet, 2 inches. Samuel Molt was fourth in the javelin at 161 feet, 11 inches, and Silas Mill placed fourth in the 1,600-meter run at 4:49.54.
Manhattan will compete at the Centennial League tournament at Junction City on Thursday, followed by the regional meet at Wichita Heights on May 18.
Manhattan High girls results
High jump: 9. Kratochvil 4 feet, 10 inches.
Pole vault: 11. Gregory 8 feet, 6 inches; 12. Holthaus 8 feet.
Long jump: 6. Larson 16 feet, 1 inch; 7. Pellant 16 feet, .75 inches; 17. Adam 15 feet.
Triple jump: 3. Porres 34 feet, 9 inches; 8. Adam 33 feet.
Discus: 5. Gruber 114 feet, 11 inches; 11. Hall 104 feet, 9 inches.
Javelin: 8. Gruber 106 feet, 1 inch.
Shot put: 4. Hall 36 feet, 5inches; 11. Gruber 33 feet, 3.5 inches; 14. Anhorn 31 feet, 9 inches.
100-meter dash: 1. Pellant 12.83; 5. Barron 13.37.
1,600-meter run: 12. Tindall 6:02.73; 14. Gaul 6:17.48; 16. Corn 6:43.77.
4x100-meter relay: 1. Barron, Pellant, Larson, Omli 48.83.
400-meter dash: 1. Omli 59.18; 15. Jackson 1:07.88; 24. Doering 1:15.75.
300-meter hurdles: 10. Barron 50.88; 13. Hilgers 52.95.
800-meter run: 1. Harkin 2:31.08; 4. Salmans 2:34.98; 5. Henningson 2:35.68.
200-meter dash: 1. Omli 25.73.
3,200-meter run: 10. Pickering 13:10.15; 13. Anderson 13.59:21; 14. Cook 14:20.03.
Manhattan High boys’ results
High jump: 1. Malone 6 feet, 4 inches; 3. Newcomer 6 feet, 2 inches.
Pole vault: 1. Strawn 13 feet, 7 inches; 4. T. Durtschi 12 feet, 7 inches.
Long jump: 3. Vrbas 21 feet, 1.5 inches; 7. Rauch 20 feet.
Triple jump: 3. Elumogo 44 feet, 2 inches; 9. B. Durtschi 40 feet, 8.5 inches.
Discus: 9. Johnson 124 feet; 15. Barnes 118 feet.
Javelin: 4. Molt 161 feet, 11 inches.
Shot put: 8. Kenney 44 feet, 9.5 inches; 10. Johnson 42 feet, 6.5 inches; 11. Barnes 42 feet, 6 inches.
100-meter dash: 2. Dowling-Burnett 10.99; 6. Samenus 11.40.
1,600-meter run: 4. Mills 4:49.54; 6. Mazin 4:53.02; 10. Wymer 4:57.07.
4x100-meter relay: 1. Morgan, Walters, Samenus, Dowling-Burnett 42.41.
400-meter dash: 15. Burmeier 54.38; 20. Dobson 54.86.
800-meter run: 5. Mazin 2:07.15; 10. Mills 2:09.97; 14. Vest 2:13.08.
200-meter dash: 1. Dowling-Burnett 21.92.
3,200-meter run: 7. Starling 10:38.59; 12. Hilton 11:08.66; 16. Arnold 11:34.68.
4x400-meter relay: 10. Burmeier, Dobson, Thomas, Pierre 3:40.60.