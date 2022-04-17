The Manhattan High girls and boys track and field teams both took first Friday at their home meet at Bishop Stadium.
The Indians boys tallied 124.5 points to outpace second-place Maize's 102, while the girls scored 101.5 to beat Salina Central's 98.
Manhattan won eight total events, with the boys taking five and the girls three.
Tanner Dowling-Burnett won the boys 400-meter dash and joined Emmanuel Mortensen, Zachary Hirschey and Crayton Rauch on the first-place 4x400-meter relay team. Ethan Bryant, Baptiste Lacroix, Kolby Grogg and Max Bowyer took first in the 4x800-meter relay.
Aaron Newcomer won the boys high jump with a leap of 6 feet, 2 inches. Elijah Strawn came in first in the pole vault with a height of 11 feet, 6 inches.
The girls 4x8000-meter relay team of Hannah Loub, Rachel Corn, Halle Gaul and Jillian Harkin took first in that race.
Teuila Ilalio threw the shot put 38 feet, 6.5 inches to take the win and Gili Johnson leap 17 feet, 11 inches to claim first place in the long jump.
The Manhattan boys won their third of three meets so far this season. Meanwhile, the girls topped the team standings for the first time this season after finishing second in their first two.
The Indians will compete at Lawrence Free State this Friday.
Manhattan High boys results
100 meters: 7. Brayden Schomaker 11.36; 13. Charles Morgan 11.93; 16. Jonah Lancaster 12.01.
200 meters: 5. Zachary Hirscey 23.62; 6. Keyon Taylor 23.67; 8. Brayden Schomaker 23.72.
400 meters: 1. Tanner Dowling-Burnett 50.33; 3. Emmanuel Mortenson 52.03; 8. Crayton Rauch 53.51.
800 meters: 8. Ethan Bryant 2:09.26; 10. Max Bowyer 2:10.33; 16. Landon Knopp 2:18.05
1,600 meters: 8. Parker Dawdy 4:48.93; 12. Landon Knopp 4:55.13; 16. Aidan Starling 5:01.31.
3,200 meters: 8. Parker Dawdy 10:37.49; 10. Silas Mills 10:45.73; 13. Lucas Holdren 10:53.10.
110 hurdles: 6. Marco Zambrano 17.28; 10. Zachary Jund 18.69; 12. Brayden Merrill 19.10.
300 hurdles: 5. Charles Morgan 42.89; 7. Marco Zambrano 43.98; 14. Zachary Jund 47.58.
4x100 relay: 2. Charles Morgan, Brayden Schomaker, Zachary Hirschey, Tanner Dowling-Burnett 43:07.
4x400 relay: 1. Emmanuel Mortensen, Zachary Hirschey, Crayton Rauch, Tanner Dowling-Burnett 3:31.12.
4x800 relay: 1. Ethan Bryant, Baptiste Lacroix, Kolby Grogg, Max Bowyer 8:32.94.
Shot put: 6. Jarett Johnson 44'1"; 12. Jacob Barnes 40'9".
Discus: 6. Kaydn Lopez 116'6"; 9. Samuel Molt 119'4".
High jump: 1. Aaron Newcomer 6'2"; 3. Vincent Malone 6'0"; Tanner Curtis 5'6".
Pole vault: 1. Elijah Strawn 11'6"; 6. Noah Moots 8'6"; 8. Jonathan Wille 8'6".
Long jump: 4. Talique Houston 21'9.5; 8. Vincent Smith 20'4.5"; 9. Crayton Rauch 20'4.5".
Triple jump: 2. Collins Elumogo 43'0.5"; 4. Tyler Vrbs 41'3.5".
Manhattan High girls results
100 meters: 2. Hanna Pellant 13.01; 6. Avery Larson 13.47; 11. Aylani Barron 13.95.
200 meters: 4. Gili Johnson 26.96; 12. Maxine Doering 29.60.
400 meters: 8. Tianna Miller 1:05.82.
800 meters: 9. Halle Gaul 2:46.89; 13. Ella Coffey 2:48.90; 14. Malea Jobity 2:50.17.
1,600 meters: 9. Malea Jobity 6:03.91; 12. Regan Gaul 6:08.35; 13. Avery Snider 6:08.64.
3,200 meters: 4. Rebekah Pickering 12:18.83; 6. Jalissa Jobity 12:53.67; 7. Rachel Corn 12:53.67.
100 hurdles: 4. Anna Jund 18.07.
4x400 relay: 4. Tianna Miller, Jillian Harkin, Hannah Loub, Gili Johnson 4:15.27.
4x800 relay: 1. Hannah Loub, Rachel Corn, Halle Gaul, Jillian Harkin 1:35.26.
Shot put: 1. Teuila Ilalio 38'6.5".
Discus: 4. Eden Westfahl 94'8"; 11. Zoe Meyer 84'6".
Javelin: 3. Aubree Hoffman 101'5".
High jump: 4. Faith Kratochvil 4'10"; 15. Jayda Juenemann 4'2"; 15. Myasia Johnson 4'2".
Pole vault: 4. Joslyn Holthaus 8'0"; 11. Allison St. Laurent 6'00".
Long jump: 1. Gili Johnson 17'11"; 4. Avery Larson 17'1.5"; 5. Hanna Pellant 16'7".
Triple jump: 4. Alessandra Porres 33'4"; 11. Kahlia Adam 30'3".