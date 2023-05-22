Manhattan High track and field swept the titles Thursday at the Wichita Heights regional meet.
The Indians boys came in first place with 148 team points, beating out second-place Washburn Rural’s 111 points. The girls tallied 132.5 points to outpace runner-up Junction City’s 102.5.
Several Manhattan athletes qualified for the 6A state meet, which is slated for Friday at Saturday at Cessna Stadium in Wichita.
Harli Omli and Hella Pellant will represent the Indians girls in the 100-meter dash, while Omli also qualified for the 400-meter dash. Jillian Harkin earned a spot in the 800-meter run, and Aylani Barron will compete in the 300-meter hurdles. All three of the relay teams will participate at state as well.
Faith Kratochvil qualified to perform the high jump at state, Avery Larson will do the long jump and Alessandra Porres will participate in the triple jump.
Abigail Gruber will compete in the discus and shot put, and Jorryn Hall and Makayla Anhorn will join her in the shot put.
On the boys’ side, Tanner Dowling-Burnett earned berths in the state meet’s 100-meter dash, 200-meter dash and 800-meter dash. Zachary O’Haver will also run in the 400-meter, Cooper Sturm will race in the 800-meter run and Lucas Holdren will compete in the 3,200-meter run. Talon Huff qualified for the 110-meter hurdles, and Manhattan’s 4x100-meter and 4x400-meter relays qualified for state.
Aaron Newcomer and Vincent Malone will compete in the high jump, and Tyler Vrbas and Collins Elumogo will participate in the long jump. Elumogo also qualified in the triple jump, while Elijah Strawn and Tyler Durtschi will leap in the pole vault.
Samuel Molt earned a spot in the javelin field at the state meet.
Manhattan High girls results
** indicates state qualifer
100-meter dash: 2. Omli** 12.51; 3. Pellant** 12.55.
200-meter dash: 3. Pellant** 25.79; 4. Omli** 26.03.
400-meter dash: 1. Omli** 56.17; 10. Miller 1:04.74; 14. Fobes 1:09.55.
800-meter run: 2. Harkin** 2:24.37; 5. Salmans 2:31.87; 6. Tindall 2:34.94.
1,600-meter run: 5. Pickering 5:52.43; 9. Gaul 6:13.30.
3,200-meter run: 8. Phillips 13:15.85; 11. Anderson 14:02.36.
100-meter hurdles: 5. Jund 17.99; 7. Hilgers 19.06.
300-meter hurdles: 2. Barron** 49.01; 7. Hilgers 52.07.
4x100-meter relay: 1. MHS** 48.58.
4x400-meter relay: 4. MHS** 4:15.99.
4x800-meter relay: 3. MHS** 10:03.65.
High jump: 3. Kratochvil** 5 feet; 6. Juenemann 4 feet, 10 inches.
Long jump: 3. Larson** 16 feet, 4 inches; 10. Adam 15 feet, 8 inches.
Triple jump: 1. Porres** 34 feet, 9 inches; 7. Adam 31 feet, 10 inches. 9. Bachman 29 feet. 8 inches.
Pole vault: 5. Holthaus 9 feet, 1 inch; 7. Gregory 7 feet, 7 inches.
Discus: 2. Gruber** 114 feet, 6 inches; 9. Hall 79 feet, 9 inches; 14. Hoffman 73 feet, 2 inches.
Javelin: 5. Hoffman 107 feet, 3 inches; 6. Gruber 107 feet, 2 inches.
Shot put: 1. Hall** 38 feet, 2 inches; 3. Gruber ** 34 feet, 2 inches; 4. Anhorn** 32 feet, 8 inches.
Manhattan High boys results
** indicates state qualifer
100-meter dash: 3. Dowling-Burnett** 11.13.
200-meter dash: 1. Dowling-Burnett** 22.28.
400-meter dash: 1. Dowling-Burnett** 48.98; 4. O’Haver** 50.64; 5. Rauch 50.97.
800-meter dash: 2. Sturm 2:00.68**; 10. Wymer 2:09.84; 11. Hilton 2:12.53.
1,600-meter run: 5. Starling 4:49.36; 10. Mazin 5:01.80.
3,200-meter run: 1. Holdren** 9:41.60.
110-meter hurdles: 4. Huff** 15.98.
300-meter hurdles: 1. Morgan** 41.00; 9. Manwarren 44.43.
4x100-meter relay: 1. MHS** 42.01.
4x400-meter relay: 5. MHS 3:28.79.
4x800-meter relay: 3. MHS** 8:29.99.
High jump: 1. Newcomer** 6 feet, 6 inches; 2. Malone** 6 feet, 4 inches.
Long jump: 1. Vrbas** 21 feet, 11 inches; 4. Elumogo** 20 feet 5 inches; 5. Rauch 20 feet, 5 inches.
Triple jump: 1. Elumogo** 43 feet, 7.5 inches; 5. B. Durtschi 39 feet, 9.5 inches; 7. Amos 39 feet, 5 inches.
Pole vault: 3. Strawn** 13 feet, 1 inch; 4. T. Durtschi** 13 feet, 1 inches; 7. Wille 11 feet, 7 inches.
Discus: 7. Johnson 123 feet, 1 inches; 11. Barnes 109 feet, 4 inches; 15. Weston 95 feet, 2 inches.
Javelin: 3. Molt** 162 feet, 3 inches; 6. Murph 146 feet, 3 inches; 9. Moran 134 feet.
Shot put: 6. Johnson 45 feet, 11.5 inches; 7. Kenney 44 feet, 10.5 inches; 9. Barnes 43 feet, 7 inches.