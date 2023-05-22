04172023-mer-spt-mhstf-23
Buy Now

Manhattan High’s Collins Elumogo makes an attempt in the triple jump during the Manhattan Invitational on April 14 at Bishop Stadium.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Manhattan High track and field swept the titles Thursday at the Wichita Heights regional meet.

The Indians boys came in first place with 148 team points, beating out second-place Washburn Rural’s 111 points. The girls tallied 132.5 points to outpace runner-up Junction City’s 102.5.