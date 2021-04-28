Manhattan’s High girls’ track and field team competed in Monday’s Barrier Breakers meet at Free State High School in Lawrence.
Gili Johnson and Alyx Glessner claimed the lone pair of wins for the Indians. Johnson won the 400-meter race in 59.34 seconds; Glessner threw 130 feet, 5 inches — nearly 7 feet clear of second place — to win the javelin throw.
Kyra Arasmith finished third in the 300-meter hurdles (50.92 seconds).
Kennedy Prestonback finished the 100-meter hurdles in 16.81 seconds, which was good for fourth and just one second off the winning time. Arasmith, Hannah Loub, Maxine Doering and Jillian Harkin finished fifth in the 4x400-meter relay race (4:21). They finished .09 seconds behind fourth-place Piper High.
Manhattan’s boys’ and girls’ teams will compete in the Seaman Relays at 3 p.m. Friday.
Boys’ golf seventh at Topeka West Invite
Manhattan boys’ golf team shot a 342 to finish seventh at Monday’s Topeka West Invitational.
Grant Snowden and Miles Braxmeyer tied for the Indians’ team lead by shooting 84 apiece. Snowden and Braxmeyer finished tied for 24th with seven other players.
Miles’ brother, Owen, shot an 86 to tie for 40th with three other players, and Trey Sauder and Jonathan Wefald shot 88s to tie for 47th with four other golfers.
The Indians will travel to Hutchinson at 8 a.m. Friday.