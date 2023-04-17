Manhattan High track and field head coach Kory Cool was happy teams took first place out of 10 teams at their home invitational Friday afternoon at Bishop Stadium, but he was even more impressed by how they did it.
The Indians posted a slew of personal bests, placed first in four of six relays and won a total of 17 events en route to their dominating team victories. The boys posted a score of 227 points to nearly triple that of runner-up Hutchinson, which scored 85. The girls, meanwhile, finished with 138.5 points to outpace second-place Junction City’s 102.
Cool said he was proud of that display after his squads underperformed somewhat last week against good teams at Olathe.
“Today, we didn’t have that competition here, but we took our performances to the next level,” he said. “We were still able to perform better than we did last week kind of on our own. To me, that’s a big step in the right direction. Now, when that competition comes back, we can continue to elevate again. Just keep closing that gap. That’s what we want to do.”
Comeback kids
Junior Lucas Holdren won both the 1,600-meter and 3,200-meter runs with times of 4:41.94 (a personal best) and 10:16.38 respectively.
During the first meet of the cross country season this fall, Holdren collapsed because he wasn’t getting enough oxygen. At the emergency room, he was found to be “extremely anemic,” according to him, which severely limited him and led to a “disappointing season there.”
In the intermediary, Holdren attended many doctor’s appointments and took iron supplements while trying to build up his strength. That work paid off, because in the 3,200-meter run on Friday — his second long-distance race of the afternoon — Holdren won by 33 seconds.
“I’m just super grateful to God for what he’s shown me through all this,” he said. “It’s bigger than just racing, but it’s pretty fun to just race and be successful as well.”
Holdren led the field through the 1,600-meter run, meaning he took on the brunt of the fierce wind on the back stretches of the track. The gales also made it almost impossible to hear the footsteps of his fellow competitors, and as he came around for the final 200 meters, he nearly didn’t notice that Alex Curto of Junction City was threatening to overtake him.
He dug in in the final straightaway and legged out the victory, while his teammate, senior Silas Mills, took second, finishing .03 seconds ahead of Curto.
Mills also finished second behind Holdren in the 3,200-meter run, which Holdren said his coach told him to treat as a “workout.”
“(Mills and I) are best buddies,” Holdren said. “We trained this winter, going on morning runs. We’d wake up at 5 a.m. and go running in sub-freezing temperatures, and then do it again after school. It’s super special to be able to go 1-2 at home, especially in front of our home crowd and especially on a day like this.”
Senior Tyler Vrbas flew 22 feet, 2.5 inches in the boys’ long jump, beating his season best by more than a foot. His is also a comeback story, as he tore his ACL during football season and is now six months post-surgery.
“This whole year has been about rehabbing and trying to get back to that strength,” Vrbas said. “I haven’t been able to get back to that triple jump yet, but I’m trying to get better at long jump and saw that PR by a foot. So we’re feeling pretty good today.”
Vrbas has spent much of the past few months attending rehabilitation appointments and working in the weight room to get his knee back to where it needs to be. He’s disappointed he hasn’t been able to return to the triple jump (though he hopes to compete at league), and he knows his long jump distances would be better if he hadn’t hurt himself in the first place.
That said, it’s hard to argue with a new personal record.
“Earlier (in the season), I hadn’t really been able to connect the dots with my jumps,” he said. “I usually scratched my best jumps. So it was good to get a really good jump out today.”
But even if he never gets back around to the triple jump, he thinks he can find more success in long jump. His next goal is to leap beyond 23 feet, and even add a few inches to it.
“Mid-23s are the goal for me,” he said. “I think that would give me a really good chance to place at state, which is the goal.”
Taking aim
Sophomore Harli Omli claimed first place in two events, winning the 200-meter dash at 24.36 and the 400-meter run at 1:00.20.
Omli’s 200-meter dash time entering the meet was already the best in the state, but she beat it again on Friday. She was also .05 seconds shy of breaking Julie Curtis’ school record time set in 2000. Cool said he had to remind her to “smile and go to bed happy” because she still ran the best race of her life, even though she was disappointed she didn’t set a new school best.
But Omli, who transferred to Manhattan prior to this season, is aiming for more.
“I’m feeling really good right now,” she said. “I want to drop my times, though. I’m so close to the school records on both the 400 and the 200, so hopefully, I can get that. It’d be cool in my first year here to break two school records.”
Against the wind
Senior Tanner Dowling-Burnett took first in the 400-meter run at 50.46 and second in the 100-meter dash at 10.68. He also helped the Indians boys sweep the relay races.
Dowling-Burnett said it was the first time this season he ran the 400, and he was most proud of that performance, particularly in the wind, which he said was “the worst challenge I’ve experienced so far this year.”
As pleased as he was with his own performance, he doesn’t want to rest on his laurels.
“From here, I only want to go up,” he said. “I’m happy with it, but I feel like I could do a lot better.”
In the boys’ 800-meter race, the crowd on the home stretch went wild as junior Cooper Sturm — who is in his first year as a runner after pole vaulting in previous seasons — led the field across the finish line. Shortly after, as he celebrated, his legs gave out on him and he hit the track before rolling right back up to his feet with a smile on his face.
“Coming into the season, I thought I was never going to win and my confidence was kind of low,” he said. “But coming into today, I needed a win with the fans, and I got it. I was really excited. And I got some style points for the fall as well. I was so tired.”
Sturm switched over to running after he caught Cool’s attention during a running drill during Cool’s weights class. Cool encouraged Sturm to do a time trial, and Sturm’s 800 time was one of the best on the team.
“I’ve stuck with it through the season,” Sturm said. “Right there, it’s just practice. It’s been a real joy to be coached by them and have them help me with my career.”
Senior Jillian Harkin — the 6A girls’ tennis state champion last school year — snagged first place in the girls’ 800-meter run with a time of 2:31.72. She was also a part of the Indians’ win in the 4x800-meter relay.
She said she entered the competition “super nervous,” but that she was motivated to do well in her final home meet.
“Today was definitely our best 4x800,” Harkin said. “The conditions were pretty hard. We had some wind and it was really hot because it was the first event of the day, so it was super sunny. … My 800 was my season best, too. I’m super proud of that. I didn’t have anyone in front of me pushing me, so I was just trying to push myself and finish strong.”
Sophomore Talon Huff won Manhattan’s first individual event of the afternoon, as he came in first place in the 110-meter hurdles with a personal-best time of 15.75. His goal for the meet was to run the 110-meters in fewer than 16 seconds, and with the wind at his back, he did just that, crossing the finish line 1.3 seconds before anyone else.
“Coming in, the times were pretty good, so I was feeling really good,” Huff said. “I ran really good, and didn’t really get pushed too much, but that’s all right.”
Huff also took third in the 300-meter hurdles, which he characterized as a race that requires much more endurance than the frantic 110-meter version.
“The 110, you’re on it the whole time, you’re super fast; it gets over just like that,” he said. “The 300, it’s a lot more pacing. Your mindset coming into is a lot different. I feel like I’m really fired up for the 110. The 300, it’s like, ‘All right, let’s just get it done.’”
Winning in the field
Including Vrbas’s long jump triumph, the Indians won five combined field events. Junior Vincent Malone took first in the boys’ high jump with a distance of 6 feet, 4 inches, while his teammate and fellow junior Aaron Newcomer was the runner-up at 6 feet, 2 inches.
Senior Aubree Hoffman was first in the girls’ javelin with a throw of 113 feet, 8 inches, and junior Elijah Strawn earned a victory in the boys’ pole vault competition at 13 feet.
Senior Alessandra Porres entered the meet feeling confident and proved that confidence was well worth it by posting a personal best of 34 feet, 4.75 inches in the girls’ triple jump to finish first.
“Yesterday at practice, I was hitting my mark right where I wanted to,” she said. “With the wind being behind my back, I just thought I was going to soar. And I think the positive energy really helped me push through.”
Porres clarified she thought the wind may have been more of a mental boost, but she still timed her jumps whenever she felt a burst of wind.
But speaking of mental boosts, she also said being at home was an aid as well.
“I always feel like I do really good at home just because I’m comfortable with our runway and our boards,” she said. “I feel like there are certain meets where the vibe just feels off, and at home, I like the energy. I feel like that really helps to support me.”
Looking forward
Cool said the energy is high with his team right now. He admitted he was a bit surprised by how well the Indians did, considering the sub-optimal weather and the fact the squad went hard in practice leading up to the meet.
But now the focus is on building on this success.
“Last week, we saw new competition and we got smoked; this week, the competition wasn’t here and we did well, so we can do it without them,” he said. “We’ve just got to bring that energy and focus to training. We can do it without them. Let’s just keep getting better, keep focusing on ourselves, not worry about everybody else. Week by week, day by day, let’s just keep getting better.”
Manhattan’s next action will be at Lawrence Free State on Friday.
Manhattan High boys results
100-meter: 2. Dowling-Burnett 10.68; 5. Samenus 11.12; 9. Walters 11.35.
200-meter: 5. Morgan 22.82; 6. Brickei 23.02; 8. O’Haver 23.26.
400-meter: 1. Dowling-Burnett 50.46; 7. Rauch 54.05; 8. Dobson 54.51.
800-meter: 1. Sturm 2:03.50; 8. Moreno Torres 2:12.76; 15. Wymer 2:18.56.
1,600-meter: 1. Holdren 4:41.94; 2. Mills 4:43.14; 6. Maxin 4:57.97.
3,200-meter: 1. Holdren 10:16.38; 2. Mills 10:39.28; 8. Starling 11:08.29.
110-meter hurdles: 1. Huff 15.75; 5. Goble 17.84; 6. Dixon 17.98.
300-meter hurdles: 3. Huff 42.35; 4. Morgan 42.63; 11. Manwarren 47.91.
4x100-meter relay: 1. Manhattan High 42.89.
4x400-meter relay: 1. Manhattan High 8:41.36.
4x800-meter relay: 1. Manhattan High 8:41.36.
High jump: 1. Malone 6 feet, 4 inches; 2. Newcomer 6 feet, 2 inches; 4. Amos 5 feet, 8 inches.
Long jump: 1. Vrbas 22 feet, 2.50 inches; 2. Rauch 21 feet, 6.50 inches; 7. Elumogo 20 feet, 2.50 inches.
Pole vault: 1. Strawn 13 feet; 3. Wille 11 feet; 4. T. Durtschi 10 feet.
Triple jump: 2. Elumogo 44 feet, 3.75 inches; 5. B. Durtschi 39 feet, 11.50 inches; 11. T. Durtschi 39 feet, 11.50 inches.
Javelin: 5. Molt 135 feet, 9 inches.
Shot put: 4. Johnson 48 feet, 7.50 inches; 10. Kenney 44 feet, 3 inches; 18. Barnes 38 feet, 1 inch.
Manhattan High girls results
100-meter: 6. Barron 12.91; 8. Morgan 13.05.
100-meter hurdles: 5. Prestonback 17.12.
200-meter: 1. Omli 24.63; 13. Morgan 27.90.
400-meter: 1. Omli 1:00.20; 5. Miller 1:06.38; 16. Doering 1:15.68.
800-meter: 1. Harkin 2:31.72; 9. Fobes 2:47.82; 10. Coffey 2:48.44.
1,600-meter: 5. Gaul 6:19.30; 8. Cook 6:39.77; 12. Corn 6:59.45.
3,200-meter: 4. Salmans 13:01.27; 5. Phillips 13:09.81; 10. 13:50.26.
4x800-meter relay: 1. Manhattan High 10:39.86.
4x400-meter relay: 3. Manhattan High 4:24.07.
4x100-meter relay: 3. Manhattan High 51.80.
High jump: 4. Johnson 4 feet, 4 inches; 6. McNabb 4 feet, 4 inches.
Long jump: 5. Larson 16 feet; 9. Adam 15 feet, 7.50 inches; 11. Lietzan 15 feet, 6.5 inches.
Pole vault: 4. Holthaus 8 feet, 6inches; 7. Gregory 7 feet.
Triple jump: 1. Porres 34 feet, 4.75 inches; 4. Adam 32 feet, 2 inches; 6. McNabb 31 feet, 5.75 inches.
Shot put: 2. Hall 34 feet, 7 inches; 4. Anhorn 33 feet, 3 inches; 15. Caycedo 27 feet, 6 inches.
Discus: 7. Hall 113 feet, 7 inches; 13. Caycedo 89 feet, 8 inches; 14. Hoffman 84 feet, 3.50 inches.
Javelin: 1. Hoffman 113 feet, 8 inches.