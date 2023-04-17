Manhattan High track and field head coach Kory Cool was happy teams took first place out of 10 teams at their home invitational Friday afternoon at Bishop Stadium, but he was even more impressed by how they did it.

The Indians posted a slew of personal bests, placed first in four of six relays and won a total of 17 events en route to their dominating team victories. The boys posted a score of 227 points to nearly triple that of runner-up Hutchinson, which scored 85. The girls, meanwhile, finished with 138.5 points to outpace second-place Junction City’s 102.