Kory Cool wasn’t shy when asked about his goals for the Manhattan High track and field program ahead of its 2020 season.
“Really, our main objective was to win league and get as many people into state as we can,” said Kool, the MHS head coach. “Then place as high as we can at state. ... It was going to be a very well-rounded team with hopes of definitely a podium, if not a championship.”
Those hopes were dashed March 18, when the Kansas State High School Activities Association announced the cancellation of all spring sports to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Kool’s belief in his team’s aspirations, particularly the boys’, wasn’t simply a coach being optimistic. It was backed up by the performances his team turned in last year.
For perspective, high school track teams typically lose somewhere between 50% to 60% of their total state points from season to season due to graduation, according to Kool. However, MHS only lost one state contributor from 2019: James Higgs, who contributed 13% of the team’s points.
Meanwhile, Manhattan was returning three individual state champions in Sam Hankins, Daniel Harkin and Darius O’Connell. That doesn’t take into account the other athletes who had their eyes set on championships of their own.
There was Declan Weixelman, who was part of the Indians’ 10th place 4x800 team and had his sights set on a podium finish in his senior season. Cool looked at Luke Wichmann, another runner on last year’s 4x800 team, and saw a potential favorite in the 800-meter race.
Then there was Matthew Pickering, who had battled through injury and illness throughout his high school career but was running neck-and-neck with Harkin during the team’s time trials. Julian Avila was perhaps the most improved of them all, after what Cool describes as having had “probably one of the best offseasons I’ve ever seen a kid have.” He won the team’s 600-meter time trial and was in position, alongside Wichmann, to challenge for the 800-meter title.
The Indians were stacked and they knew it.
“There are things like KU Relays and Seaman Relays and we were going to try a new meet in Lawrence called the Barrier Breakers,” Cool said. “There are a lot of cool steps along the way, but it comes down to state on May 30.”
That’s what made the news of the cancellation so hard to stomach. However, Cool was quick to note it came for the right reasons.
“There’s obviously a lot bigger things than track and field right now, but just heartbroken for the kids,” Cool said. “They were bought in and there were a lot of senior leaders that had been looking forward to this season for many years. It was their turn and it got taken away.”
Now, instead of training for his team’s state championship dreams, Cool is asking his athletes to slow everything down. With the season canceled, he doesn’t see a reason for them to press forward until they have a set date on which they will compete.
“Kids are reaching out for workouts and want to be told what to do and how to train, but for what?” Cool said. “When does it stop? What are you training for? Are you going to be able to race in May, June, July or October? You just don’t know. Until there are answers and this thing starts slowing down or lifting, you’ve just got to say, ‘I don’t know. Everything has to be individualized. You have to do what you feel like doing.’”
MHS still can bank on fielding a solid team next season, with Harkin and O’Connell set to return. However, Cool estimates the team will lose six or seven athletes who could have contributed to this year’s projected state title run.
For the Indians to be able to replicate this season’s goals in 2021, they will need underclassmen to step up.
“I’m just looking forward to 2021 right now,” Cool said. “All we talk about is May 30 (and) counting down to that goal. It’s not gone, but you just have to look forward to 2021. ... We’re just going to need the freshmen and sophomores who won’t get the state experience this year to step up. That’s not just us. It’s everybody that has to face that.”