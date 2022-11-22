One way or another, Manhattan High’s dream football season will come to an end Saturday.
The Indians (12-0) will head to Emporia’s Welch Stadium for a 1 p.m. tilt with Gardner-Edgerton in the 6A state championship game, one of the program’s biggest contests in decades.
Manhattan hasn’t been to a title game since 2001, and hasn’t won a state championship or finished a season undefeated since 1988. If the Indians can manage to claim a victory on Saturday, they’ll become the first squad in school history to win 13 games in one season.
No one involved with this year’s team was around in 2001 when Manhattan fell to Olathe North 21-7 in the 6A finals. Fourteenth-year head coach Joe Schartz didn’t join the Indians’ coaching staff until 2004, when he accepted a job to become then-head coach Butch Albright’s offensive coordinator. And obviously, none of his players were born yet.
“It’s all brand new to every single one of us,” Schartz said. “I challenged the kids to get mentally ready, to get their minds right.”
Aside from the fact that the team is preparing for the most significant game of the season and of the past 20 years — a fact that is, admittedly, difficult to set aside — this is by far one of the strangest weeks of practice the squad has been through.
It’s Thanksgiving break, for one thing, so no one’s in school. That, of course, means that Thursday is a holiday — one during which things like healthy eating and sleeping aren’t high typically high on the priority list — although that’s not stopping the Indians from holding practice that day.
Then there’s the fact that they’ll be playing on a Saturday afternoon instead of a Friday night, which they’ve done all season. That involves more than just body clock issues. The sun isn’t really an issue for the typical 7 p.m. kickoff, but early afternoon in late November is a different story.
“This is one of the things that they need to wrap their head around, just a different time of day of playing football and getting ready for it,” Schartz said. “We’ve overcome adversity all year long. This is another thing that we have to overcome.”
Regardless of the potential distractions, though, Schartz said his players have been on time and focused in practice. And even though this is longest-lasting season he’s ever coached, he said his team is energetic and excited to keep playing.
“It definitely doesn’t get tiring,” said senior running back DeAndre Aukland, who is expected to play Saturday after leaving last Friday’s 28-23 win over Derby in the fourth quarter with an apparent injury. “I love the guys I’m out here with, and they’re all like my closest friends. I think it’s really awesome to have 13 weeks with your buddies to just go out and play football every Friday night. There’s nothing else I’d rather do.”
But for Aukland and 21 other seniors on the team, Saturday is the end of the road. It’s their last chance put on that Manhattan High uniform and play for their community.
However, unlike the vast majority of their high-school-football-playing counterparts, they’ll have the chance to go out with a win and a trophy.
But standing in their way is Gardner-Edgerton.
“They’re a very good football team,” Schartz said. “If we play well, I see this as an even matchup. We need to be on our game, and we need to play well, because they’re a very good football team.”
The Trailblazers (9-3) aren’t a completely unknown opponent. The two schools have only played once in their histories, but that came last season on Nov. 5, 2021, when then-senior Grant Snowden kicked an 18-yard field goal with five seconds left to give Manhattan a 38-35 victory in the regional round of the 6A playoffs.
The contest was a back-and-forth affair, with neither team leading by more than two scores at any point. As a junior then, Indians quarterback Keenan Schartz put up 148 yards rushing on 16 carries while adding 67 yards passing.
The Trailblazers are the No. 4 seed out of the 6A East, their path to the title game made easier by playing lower-seeded teams who had upset some of the top squads in previous rounds.
Gardner-Edgerton has not faced a higher-seeded team through the playoffs, with its most challenging opponent in the postseason so far being defending state champion No. 5 Blue Valley Northwest. The Trailblazers won that game 28-19 in the regional round on Nov. 4.
While they lost three times in the regular season, the opponents who beat them were no slouches. They lost to Mill Valley — who will play in the 5A state championship Saturday — 35-14 on Sept. 23, 6A East No. 1 seed Olathe North 13-2 the following week and 6A East No. 3 seed Olathe South 37-36 on Oct. 20.
Gardner-Edgerton has since won four straight, including a 56-7 win against No. 6 Olathe Northwest last Friday to earn a berth in the championship.
The Trailblazers run a flexbone offense and, like Manhattan, will run the ball efficiently to hold opposing defenses off the field and shorten games. Joe Schartz said the Gardner-Edgerton offensive line is large and physical, and that the Trailblazers try to gain 3-4 yards at a time and keep the chains moving, even if that means going for it on fourth down.
The Indians have had one of the best defenses in the state this season, particularly when it comes to holding teams off the scoreboard. They’ll need another one of their signature performances again on Saturday.
Manhattan’s offense, meanwhile, will face a Gardner-Edgerton defense that has allowed 18.6 points per game.
“They’re looking just to beat you in the trenches,” Keenan Schartz said. “We do that here at Manhattan a little bit, too. It’s just going to be a battle of the trenches. … We’re looking to utilize our speed on the edges, and then once they start defending that, we’re looking to pound them inside. Their defense, I think we can work with it.”
“Their defense likes to send blitzes and keep the run controlled,” Aukland added. “We’re going to spread the ball out and try to make them decide whether they want to cover the pass or the run, because we’re going to do both of them.”
The Indians are one of just seven undefeated teams remaining at all nine levels of high school football in Kansas. They’ve become adept at winning games, whether they’re nailbiters, come-from-behind thrillers or blowouts. They’ve beaten perennial powers (multiple times), up-and-coming juggernauts, bitter rivals and struggling programs.
They know they’re on the cusp of greatness, but they also know that a slip-up in this game can dash everything they’ve worked for.
And yet, they can’t really afford to treat this differently than any other game they’ve played this season.
“I think if you’re focused on that this is a huge game, you’re headed in the wrong direction,” Joe Schartz said. “This is a football game, and we’ve played 12 football games this year. We need to approach it as business as normal, and then their job is to carry out their responsibility for the team and do it to the best of their ability. That hasn’t changed from Week 1 to Week 13.”