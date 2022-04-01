The installation of new tennis courts and a turf practice football field behind Manhattan High’s West Campus has been a welcome addition for many of the school’s athletes.
However, for some, the upgrade has put them in a difficult position.
The new athletic facilities along with other planned expansions at the high school were all included in USD 383’s $129.5 million bond project that was passed by the voters in 2018. They’ve provided improved amenities for several teams and activities and will make room for freshmen to move over from the East Campus, but they’ve also made the practice area for the track and field team’s throwers disappear.
“In doing all of that addition and improvements for band, soccer, tennis and football, they basically took away two grass football fields where we had spent the past 20 years practicing and didn’t really give us an area to go,” said Manhattan High track and field head coach Kory Cool. “That’s kind of why we’re still stuck and trying to find a home.”
The throwers are doing the best they can right now. The only space where they can practice is the county fields at CiCo Park, and while it’s a better option than no option at all, it certainly isn’t ideal.
The space has discus and shotput rings, as well as room for a javelin runway.
However, the discus and javelin sectors overlap, so athletes can’t use them at the same time.
“To get shot, disc and jav up on that county field is not possible, so we have to alternate days when we can do disc and jav,” said Manhattan High track and field head coach Kory Cool. “There’s going to be a day or two of the week where you do not have a place to go.”
CiCo does have a shot
The fact that USD 383 doesn’t own those fields adds to the struggle. At this time last season, the Indians throwers briefly did not have access to the CiCo Park fields because of insurance issues and had to practice at the middle schools’ facilities before their track seasons started.
The school eventually worked out the issues with CiCo Park last year, but Cool said that the throwers still could have to take a back seat to other events or considerations at the park.
“We’re not really on our timeline as far as jumping through hoops and who says we can use it and who says we can’t,” he said.
However, Cool hopes that this isn’t a permanent solution.
The Manhattan Parks and Recreation Advisory Board is looking at possible improvements it could make to CiCo Park in 2025 or 2026, which could include work on the baseball and softball fields and tennis courts as well as building an indoor aquatics center if some advocates get their way.
Cool wants the district — which owns a portion of the park — to get involved in those discussions and he already has some ideas about what could be done to help his team.
“There is USD 383 ground, actually, that the skatepark sits on, and those tennis courts up at CiCo, that’s 383 property,” he said. “So when they start discussing that improvement plan again for three or four years down the road, hopefully USD 383 has representation there that can advocate for a throwing area because I think it can go there.”
Cool said another meeting regarding the plan for CiCo Park will be scheduled for July or September and that he will attend those as much as possible.
“Hopefully we can get a plan in place by the end of the year,” he said.