Manhattan’s boys' tennis team scored 68 points to take first at Thursday’s Salina South Invitational.
Dan Harkin (18-0) finished first at No. 1 singles. Jon Grove went 2-2 at No. 2 singles to finish fourth.
Luke Craft and Kelton Poole (15-3) won three of four matches Tuesday to finish second in No. 1 doubles. Dil Ranaweera and Jackson Ivester took third at No. 2 doubles.
The Indians finished 14 points ahead of second-place Salina Central and have now won two tournaments this season.
They will travel to Topeka at 9 a.m. Monday.