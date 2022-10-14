The Manhattan High girls’ tennis team sits in front of their van prior to leaving for the Class 6A state tournament in WIchita. Jill Harkin and Maura Wiens advanced to the second day of the tournament.
Both of Manhattan High’s singles players advanced to the second day of play at the Class 6A state tennis tournament.
Jill Harkin, the defending singles state champ, went 2-0 on Friday, topping Blue Valley North’s Joy Yan 6-0, 6-0 and then beating Shawnee Mission East’s Katie Murphy 7-6(7-4), 6-1.
She will open Saturday versus Blue Valley Northwest’s Emily Chiasson, the No. 2 overall seed in the bracket, in the semifinals.
The two opponents know each other well. Chiasson gave Harkin her one and only loss of the year earlier this season and, at the end of last year’s state tournament, it was Harkin who prevailed over Chiasson in convincing fashion in the 2021 state championship match.
Manhattan’s other singles player, senior Maura Wiens, got tripped up out of the gate, falling 6-1, 6-2 to Blue Valley North’s Shelby Smith.
She bounced back with a 9-2 win in the opening consolation round over Amelia Sutton from Shawnee Mission South.
In the second consolation round, Wiens faced Olathe North West’s Camryn Medina who had won the previous two meetings between the two of them this season.
Wiens dug deep and got a close 9-7 win. The senior will now face Shawnee Mission East’s Murphy in the consolation quarterfinal Saturday morning.
On the doubles end of the things, the team of Sophia Evangelidis and Jessica Zhang fell in the open round to Kara Lorenz and Madison Mower of Shawnee Mission South.
In the opening consolation round, they fell 9-1 to Sophia Bailos and Meghan Coleman of Blue Valley North, ending their season with a 12-13 record.
The team of Erin Craft and Taryn Robinson also did not manage to make it to the second day, but did get a big, close win over Wendo Kimori and Jada Fowler of Lawrence Free State 2-6, 6-2, (10-3) to open the tournament.
Craft and Robinson fell afoul of Emma Razi and Nancy Di Palo from Blue Valley North, the No. 2 overall seed in bracket, in the second round of the tournament, falling 6-1. 6-0.
The duo bounced over to the consolation side of the bracket where they got a big 9-3 win over Cayanna Sparks and Kamerin Stubbs from Wichita Northwest.
That win pitted them against Piper Privat and Carlie Scheer of Olathe Northwest for a ticket to the second day of the tournament.
Craft and Robinson held strong, but ended up falling 9-4, ending their season with a 17-19 record.
The second day of the state tournament kicked on at 9 a.m. on Saturday. The Mercury will have full coverage of the end of the tournament online and in Monday and Tuesday’s edition of the paper.