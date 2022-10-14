Fe_6hF9WYAQFUgH.jpg
The Manhattan High girls’ tennis team sits in front of their van prior to leaving for the Class 6A state tournament in WIchita. Jill Harkin and Maura Wiens advanced to the second day of the tournament.

 Courtesy photo

Both of Manhattan High’s singles players advanced to the second day of play at the Class 6A state tennis tournament.

Jill Harkin, the defending singles state champ, went 2-0 on Friday, topping Blue Valley North’s Joy Yan 6-0, 6-0 and then beating Shawnee Mission East’s Katie Murphy 7-6(7-4), 6-1.