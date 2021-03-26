The Manhattan High girls’ swimming team scored 390 points to finish third at the Salina South Invitational on Thursday.
Sydney Hicks was the Indians’ lone first-place finisher. Hicks won the 100-yard freestyle in 1:01.09, two seconds clear of the field. She also finished second in the 50-yard freestyle (27.78 seconds).
The Indians also boasted several top-three finishers in Salina. Chauncey Paige finished second in the 200 freestyle (2:25) and third in the 100 breaststroke; Talia Francois finished second in the 200 individual medley; and Avery Inman finished second in the 500 freestyle (6:23).
In the 200 freestyle relay, Avery, Paige, Hicks and Francois finished less than a second behind Garden City’s first-place team.
Hicks, Inman, Francois and Audrey Conley finished third in the 200 medley relay. Soledad Rodriguez finished third at the 100 butterfly, and she also joined Conley, Paige and Meredith Graves to take third place at 400 meters.
The Indians return to the pool for the Topeka Invitational at 4 p.m. Wednesday.