The Manhattan High girls’ swimming and diving team dominated the Hayden Invite Wednesday, outpacing the competition by nearly 200 points.
The Indians racked up a score of 561, while second-place Hayden tallied 368. Maur Hill-Mount Academy scored 363 and Osawatomie-Paola-Louisberg picked up 298.
Manhattan won nine of the meet’s 12 events and had 24 top-five finishes.
Audrey Conley won the 50-yard freestyle and was the runner-up in the 100-yard backstroke. Ruth Perez took first in the 100-yard backstroke and the 200-yard IM. Sophia Steffensmeier placed first in the 100-yard butterfly and the 500-yard freestyle. Juliet Balman won the 100-yard freestyle and was second in the 200-yard IM. Meredith Graves took first in the 100-yard breaststroke.
The 200-yard medley relay team of Conley, Perez, Steffensmeier and Balman took first place, while Conley, Steffensmeier, Perez and Avery Inman won the 400-yard freestyle relay.
Balman, Inman, Ava Sergi and Samantha Tarter placed second in the 200-yard freestyle relay.
Sergi finished second in the 100-yard breaststroke and the 50-yard freestyle. Inman was the runner-up in the 200-yard freestyle and the 500-yard freestyle.
Manhattan has now won five of its six meets this season.
The Indians will return to action at Great Bend next Thursday.
Manhattan High results:
200-yard medley relay: 1. Audrey Conley, Ruth Perez, Sophia Steffensmeier, Juliet Balman 2:04.47; 3. Brooke Newcomer, Ava Sergi, Soledad Rodriguez, Kylee Koerner 2:23.81.
200-yard freestyle: 2. Avery Inman 2:21.71; 4. Samantha Tarter 2:34.57; 9. Amanda Lohrentz 3:08:08.
200-yard IM: 1. Ruth Perez 2:20.74; 2. Juliet Balman 2:45.50; 4. Soledad Rodriguez 2:58.21.
50-yard freestyle: 1. Audrey Conley 29.75; 2. Ava Sergi 30.40; 3. Brooke Newcomer 30.74.
1-meter diving: 2. Breanne Sanneman 288.10.
100-yard butterfly: 1. Sophia Steffensmeier 1:04.61; 3. Soledad Rodriguez 1:16.97.
100-yard freestyle: 1. Juliet Balman 1:03.09; 4. Samantha Tarter 1:09.43; 6. Meagan Hensley 1:13.66.
500-yard freestyle: 1. Sophia Steffensmeier 5:49.79; 2. Avery Inman 6:16.86.
200-yard freestyle relay: 2. Juliet Balman, Ava Sergi, Samantha Tarter, Avery Inman 1:59.15; 4. Breanne Sanneman, Meagan Hensley, Kylee Koerner, Brooke Newcomer 2:08.02.
100-yard backstroke: 1. Ruth Perez 1:05.78; 2. Audrey Conley 1:17.01; 6. Brooke Newcomer 1:24.07.
100-yard breaststroke: 1. Meredith Graves 1:28.72; 2. Ava Sergi 1:29.73; 5. Ellyn Campbell 1:41.13.
400-yard freestyle relay: 1. Audrey Conley, Avery Inman, Sophia Steffensmeier, Ruth Perez 4:12.03.