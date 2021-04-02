The Manhattan girls' swimming team qualified for state in five events during the Indians’ first-place finish at the Topeka invitational on Thursday.
Sofia Steffensmeier and Ruth Perez earned their spots as individuals. Steffensmeier qualified by winning the 500-yard freestyle in 5:25. Perez qualified by winning the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:11 and the 200-yard medley in 2:19.
Steffensmeier and Perez also qualified as part of the Indians’ 200-yard medley relay team. Talia Fracois and Sydney Hicks will join them after winning the group posted a winning time of 1:59 Thursday. That same team also qualified in the 400-yard freestyle relay by winning in 3:58.
“We are happy to get our cut early on so we can focus on what combinations on relays will be best later in the season,” Manhattan head coach Alex Brown said. “We had some solid times for this early in the season. We have the potential to have some state medalist relays if we keep it up.”
Manhattan won four other events to finish with a meet-high 596 points on the day.
Audrey Conley won the 100-yard backstroke in 1:17; Hicks won the 100-freestyle in 1:01; and Paige Chauncey won the 200-yard freestyle in 2:21.
The Indians’ relay success continued with a first-place finish in the 200-yard freestyle relay, where Chauncey, Meredith Graves, Soledad Rodriguez and Avery Inman won the race in 2:01.
The Indians will return to the pool against Salina South at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in Salina.