Manhattan High still is considering its options when it comes to having fans in the stands for the fall sports season.
“We remain optimistic but cautious at the same time,” athletics director Mike Marsh told The Mercury on Wednesday. “With the recent spike in Riley County, we’re taking all precautions at school and activities to maintain a safe environment for all of our kids and coaches.”
Marsh expects attendance policies to look different depending on the sport. The school is working with Riley County Health Department to create policies that fit within the parameters released by the Kansas State High School Activities Association in late July.
The one sport where fan attendance policies already have been decided is cross country.
Spectators will not be allowed at this year’s Manhattan Invitational, which is set for Sept. 5. Only necessary personnel will be allowed at the meet in order to limit crowds.
“Those individuals who are not a coach, a referee at the meet or athlete or administrator (won’t be allowed),” Marsh said. “We will have parent volunteers as course monitors, but those unfortunately will be the only people allowed at the facility based on the number of people we usually have at that event. It’s very unfortunate, but those are the guidelines and suggestions by Riley County Health Department.”
Marsh does have some concern when it comes to fans traveling to away games. The Centennial League has not instituted a universal fan policy, and Marsh expects there to be minor differences from district to district.
“Everybody will have to do their part and that starts with the fans,” Marsh said.
“I think we’re doing a pretty good job with our coaches and kids. It’s a pretty controlled environment while they’re here. But we need help from everybody once students, coaches, leave here to follow those guidelines Riley County has put out as far as social distancing and wearing a mask. I think it’s inevitable we’ll have a few cases here and there. But if we can minimize those, we can stay up and running.”