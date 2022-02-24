MHS spring sports to start practice on Monday Staff reports Feb 24, 2022 Feb 24, 2022 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save All seven Manhattan High spring sports will kick off their seasons on Monday.Baseball will meet in the east gym. The ninth-graders will meet from 3 to 5 p.m. followed by the 10th through 12th graders from 5 to 7 p.m.Boys golf will meet at 3:30 p.m. in Manhattan High’s west campus in room A102.Boys tennis will meet from 3:30 to 5 p.m. at the tennis courts and will hold tryouts on Thursday and Friday from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.Girls swimming will meet at Genesis Health Club at 3:30 to 5:30 on Monday.Girls soccer will meet from 4 to 6 p.m. at the new turf field at the west campus.Softball will meet from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at Twin Oaks Fields 1-4 at Anneberg ParkTrack will meet at 3:30 at the west gym. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save More from this section Large tax implications for a new Titans stadium in Nashville 5:31+2 5 things to know about Mickey Turner, Wisconsin football's recruiting leader Arizona Wildcats OT Luke Eckardt enters transfer portal Latest News Manhattan boys can't hold on at home versus Hayden Manhattan girls handle Hayden on senior night Killing of star runner makes Kenya confront scourge of abuse IOC urges sports bodies to cancel events in Russia, Belarus Arrow Coffee to create second location in former Harry's restaurant space KC Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy returning for another season, per report Herbie Teope Biden nominates Jackson, first Black woman, to Supreme Court MLB lockout threatens to alienate faithful KC Royals fans with spring training plans Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesLindsey Pearlman's autopsy is completeFormer USD 383 preschool nurse arrested for child sex crimesAggieville Business Association continues stance of no Fake Patty's Day promotionTwo Pottawatomie County residents die in fires this weekendLOVE STORIES | Downtown business connection leads to friendship, marriageTinder hookup defense rejected in sex crime case after K-State fraternity toga partyMichael "Mike" MayoRiley County appraiser Greg McHenry diesK-State outgunned at No. 5 KansasFROM THE PUBLISHER | Raging against the KU machine Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newspaper Ads Manhattan Help Bulletin