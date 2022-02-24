All seven Manhattan High spring sports will kick off their seasons on Monday.

Baseball will meet in the east gym. The ninth-graders will meet from 3 to 5 p.m. followed by the 10th through 12th graders from 5 to 7 p.m.

Boys golf will meet at 3:30 p.m. in Manhattan High’s west campus in room A102.

Boys tennis will meet from 3:30 to 5 p.m. at the tennis courts and will hold tryouts on Thursday and Friday from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Girls swimming will meet at Genesis Health Club at 3:30 to 5:30 on Monday.

Girls soccer will meet from 4 to 6 p.m. at the new turf field at the west campus.

Softball will meet from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at Twin Oaks Fields 1-4 at Anneberg Park

Track will meet at 3:30 at the west gym.