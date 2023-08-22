As fall sports at Manhattan High began Week 2 of practice Monday, the excessive heat oppressing the area this week caused teams that normally play outdoors to adapt their schedules and methods.
The Kansas State High School Activities Association provides heat-related modification guidelines for its member schools based on wet bulb globe temperature. WBGT measures air temperature, relative humidity, wind speed, sun angle and cloud cover, and according to the KSHSAA recommended policy, it “is the most reliable indicator in determining the overall risk of heat illness during athletic participation in periods of elevated heat and humidity.”
When a WBGT monitor indicates a reading equal to or above 89.8 degrees, teams are not to engage in outdoor activities. Readings between 87.8 degrees and 89.7 degrees mean that teams may hold one hour of practice at a maximum, along with a minimum of 20 minutes of rest breaks and available cold water immersion tubs or other rapid-cooling methods.
Additionally, football teams may not use protective equipment or participate in conditioning drills.
Indians football coach Joe Schartz called the situation “chaotic” and added that it was unlike anything he’s experienced in his career.
“I’ve never seen the heat index this high in my lifetime,” he said Tuesday morning. “We’ve had a day or two that have been hot (in previous years), but for this extended stretch, it’s unprecedented.”
On Monday, the football squad watched film after school and practiced in the evening. On Tuesday, it practiced from 6 to 7 a.m. and in the gym after school.
Schartz said he hoped a practice from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday will allow his team to get outside for at least an hour before holding another early-morning session on Thursday.
Earlier or later practices can disrupt players’ nutritional, sleep, homework and social schedules, and Schartz said at this point, with the school year in full swing, he’d hoped to have the team into a set routine.
“It’s really, really long days,” he said. “We’re up here before the sun goes up and here after it goes down.”
That said, he praised his players and their parents for being flexible and “making the best out of a tough situation.”
The Manhattan soccer and tennis teams have also moved their practices to the evenings and shortened their lengths.
The girls’ golf team was set to open its season Tuesday in Emporia, but that competition was postponed until next Wednesday because of forecast temperatures. The Indians golfers have also been practicing in the evenings, and head coach Paige McCarthy said she and her players enjoy the later sessions.
Cross country, meanwhile, has been practicing from 6:15 to 7 a.m. Head coach Susan Melgares said it was “surreal to see them running as a group when it’s so quiet and dark.”
And while it’s still warm and humid in the mornings, Melgares said she believes the adversity will benefit her team later in the season.
“In cross country, you’ve got to deal with hard things and challenges,” she said. “Running in the humidity, running in the heat, it’s really going to pay off. Those fall mornings are going to feel so doggone good. They’re going to feel amazing. So it’ll help us in that way.”