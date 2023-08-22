08162023-mer-spt-mhsfb-1
Buy Now

Manhattan High quarterback Carter Aslin looks for an opening during practice Aug. 16 at the MHS West Campus football field.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

As fall sports at Manhattan High began Week 2 of practice Monday, the excessive heat oppressing the area this week caused teams that normally play outdoors to adapt their schedules and methods.

The Kansas State High School Activities Association provides heat-related modification guidelines for its member schools based on wet bulb globe temperature. WBGT measures air temperature, relative humidity, wind speed, sun angle and cloud cover, and according to the KSHSAA recommended policy, it “is the most reliable indicator in determining the overall risk of heat illness during athletic participation in periods of elevated heat and humidity.”