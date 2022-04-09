Manhattan High’s Kierra Goos threw 176 pitches across 11 innings Friday afternoon, and while she struck out 14 batters and allowed just six earned runs, she wasn't particularly pleased with her performance.
Especially not after her team lost both games of a doubleheader with Washburn Rural.
“Honestly, I’m not satisfied with it,” she said with a bag of ice strapped to her shoulder. “I feel like I definitely could have done better things for my teammates.”
While the junior ace’s stance is a common one for a highly competitive athlete, the reality is that her pitching wasn’t the problem.
The Indians (4-6) put up just one run on six hits in the two games combined, falling 4-0 and 10-1. Their lone score came in the bottom of the sixth of Game 2 and really only served to keep them from being run-ruled.
“I think it was all mental,” said Manhattan head coach Connie Miller. “We talked about it in the huddle at the end. We didn’t have the best three days of practice this week and I think that they just weren’t mentally as ready as they should have been.”
Junior Blues pitcher Emmerson Cope sent the Indians down in order each of the first three innings in Game 1, striking out four batters in her first trip through the order.
Goos also pitched a 1-2-3 inning in the first, including two strikeouts. She struck out two more in the second, but a leadoff double and two costly errors allowed Washburn Rural to take a 1-0 lead.
“We didn’t take care of the ball,” Miller said. “We didn’t make the routine plays and that just put more pressure on us.”
Manhattan finally got its first base runner in the bottom of the fourth when CJ Hewins singled to left field with two outs. Goos followed that with a high fly ball to right field, which got caught up in the strong north wind and fell for a double. Needing to make sure the ball wasn’t caught, Hewins had to hold up at third.
Hewins never made it home, as Kaitlyn Gregoire struck out in the next at-bat, stranding two runners in scoring position.
Goos walked Ryanne Rapp to lead off the top of the fifth and then struck out Trenna Whitmore. Mikaila Henning singled to right field and advanced to second on the throw while Rapp made it to third. Campbell Bagshaw and Cope hit back-to-back singles to make it 3-0 Junior Blues.
Shianne Cobb, who came in to courtesy run for Cope, took off from first and catcher Reagan Neitzel threw down to second to punch her out. However, that allowed Bagshaw to score from third.
“We had some mental errors that let them win bigger than they should have,” Miller said. “That should have been a 1-0 game at best and we let them have four.”
McKenzie Reid hit a two-out single in the bottom of the sixth to pick up the Indians’ third hit of the game and stole second before being stranded there. She was the last baserunner Manhattan had in the opener, and all of them were left in scoring position.
“We’ve struggled all season with leaving people on-base,” Miller said. “Now, today, we didn’t get that many on, so that’s going to look a lot better, but we scored one run in 14 innings and you’re not going to win many ball games that way.”
Both pitchers registered impressive lines in Game 1. Cope went seven shutout innings while striking out 10, walking none and allowing three hits.
Goos struck out 10 batters in seven innings while giving up four runs (three earned) on five hits and three walks.
“She’s a great kid,” Miller said of Goos. “She’s just a workhorse and she threw a great game. … She did well. She did her job.”
Game 2
Jaden McGee took the circle first for Manhattan in the second contest, but the Washburn Rural bats, which had been mostly kept in check in Game 1, unloaded in the top of the first.
The Junior Blues opened with back-to-back singles, the second of which drove in their first run. They added three more hits and four more runs — all with two outs — to take a 5-0 advantage before the Indians came to bat.
Reid found her way on base to lead off the bottom of the first and advanced to second before being doubled up on a caught ball in the infield to end the inning.
McGee worked around a one-out single in the top of the second and delivered the Indians’ first hit in the bottom of it. However, she was thrown out trying to steal second, the first of two Manhattan base runners to be retired that way.
Washburn Rural scored another run in the third while the Indians went down in order. At the start of the fourth, Goos returned to pitch “to shut them down again,” according to Miller.
“It’s just pitching,” Goos said. “I’ve been doing it since I was 9, so I was ready. It was unexpected, for sure, but I was ready to do what I needed to do.”
Goos allowed four runs (three earned) on three hits with two strikeouts in the final four innings while McGee — who took the loss — gave up six runs (four earned) on eight hits and one strikeout.
Down 10-0 at the start of the bottom of the sixth, Manhattan faced an early end to the game by run rule. But Paige Dupler led off with a double and was driven home by Anna Wollenberg to make it 10-1 and keep the game going.
Junior Blues starter Piper Titsworth went a complete seven innings, allowing one run on three hits and no walks while striking out three.
“They’re fantastic pitchers,” Goos said. “They all play super-competitive, year-round ball. I’ve camped with some of those pitchers and they do a phenomenal job. They really have good spin, good speed. They keep us off-balance. That’s what a good pitcher does.”
After the games, Miller expressed relief that they were over and that the Indians — who have lost six straight — had finally wrapped up the hardest part of their schedule.
“They want to move on,” she said. “They understand the rest of the season is completely in their hands and that they have it within themselves to win several ball games yet this season. I’m hopeful that they will come back with the right mindset and we’ll put some Ws on the books.”
And while Miller was hopeful, Goos was confident.
“We’re going to try to win out,” she said. “We want to get as many wins as we can and get us set up for postseason as well as we can.”
Manhattan returns to action Friday when it plays a doubleheader at Emporia.