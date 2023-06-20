Kierra Goos may not have grown up in Manhattan, but the mark she’s left on its softball community won’t fade any time soon.

This season, the senior ace pitcher helped Manhattan High reach its first state tournament since 2004, since before she or her teammates were born. Goos threw nearly 2,000 pitches in 112 1/3 innings, striking out 204 batters and posting an earned-run average of 2.181. At the plate, she led the Indians with a .462 batting average, 27 runs batted in and five home runs.