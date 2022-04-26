Kierra Goos and Jaden McGee combined to strike out 25 batters Tuesday as the Manhattan High softball team swept its doubleheader with Hayden at the Twin Oaks Sports Complex.
The Indians (10-6) came from behind in both contests, winning 10-7 in Game 1 and 6-1 in Game 2.
“I was happy with the finished product and how we got to that point,” said Manhattan head coach Connie Miller. “We let them get ahead of us in both games in the beginning, and then we were able to come back and string some things together.”
Game 1
Goos tallied 16 strikeouts, and Takara Kolterman scored three runs and drove in two in the Indians’ 10-7 victory in the first game.
The Wildcats drew first blood as they scored three runs on three hits and a hit-by-pitch in the top of the first.
Manhattan was not long in responding.
McKenzie Reid reached on an error to lead off the Indians’ half of the first, and Kolterman and Goos both drew walks. Reid and Kolterman then both scored on the same wild pitch to cut the Hayden lead to 3-2.
The Wildcats increased their lead to 4-2 in the second before Kolterman hit a single to center field that scored McGee and Logan Neitzel to tie the game. Kolterman advanced to third on a Hayden error and scored the go-ahead run when Reagan Neitzel singled to right field.
Kaitlyn Gregoire stole home after a dropped third strike in the third inning, Reagan Neitzel drove in Kolterman again in the fourth and McGee tripled to score Avery Hafliger in the fifth to push the Indians ahead 8-5.
They added two more insurance runs in the sixth inning when Hafliger drove in Kaitlyn Gregoire and McGee drove in Paige Dupler.
Hayden’s Sandy Anguiano hit a two-run homer in the top of the seventh before Goos slammed the door on the Wildcats with strikeouts 15 and 16.
She went a complete seven innings, allowing seven runs (six earned) on nine hits and three walks.
Despite the 16 Ks, Miller said that Goos was “a little off” against the Wildcats.
“She did fine, but it wasn’t her normal outing,” she said. “I think we can attribute that to the fact that she hadn’t thrown in about 10 or 12 days in a game situation. I think that that might have had something to do with it.”
Avery Hafliger went 4-for-4 at the plate with an RBI and a run scored, Reagan Neitzel drove in two runs on two hits and Kaitlyn Gregoire went 2-for-3 with three RBIs.
The Indians scored in every inning, putting up nine hits and taking advantage of five Wildcats errors, four walks and a hit batter. They were ambitious on the base paths, and while they were caught stealing twice, they manufactured extra runs by pushing the envelope.
“We just tried to be aggressive and take advantage of any miscues and opportunities,” Miller said. “We’re used to playing on this turf. They are not. That showed itself a couple times in the first game. We were just going to try and be aggressive and make the most of those opportunities because they’re a decent team. They beat us both games last year.”
Game 2
McGee pitched a career game and drove in two runs at the plate as Manhattan knocked off Hayden 6-1 in the nightcap.
“Jaden McGee is just in the zone right now,” Miller said. “The last three outings, when she’s come out, she’s just been spot on.”
McGee struck out nine Wildcats while limiting them to one run on five hits and three walks.
The nine Ks were a personal best, but she didn’t even know she’d thrown that many until after the game.
She was particularly glad she reached nine, though, because her coaches had figured out what motivated her and made a bet with her before the game.
“If I got nine strikeouts, I’d get a McDonalds gift card,” McGee said, all smiles after the doubleheader. “And I got it.”
It wasn’t just McGee’s pitching, however. The Indians’ defense was efficient, stealing would-be hits on well-struck balls and committing just one error.
“Taking care of the ball and being reactive and moving quick to the ball, we’ve been working on that,” Miller said. “I think that they’re starting to come together and gel at the right time.”
The Indians fell behind 1-0 in the top of the first, but they took a 2-1 lead when Reid and Caylee Begnoche both scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the third.
McGee singled in the fourth to drive in Dupler and Gregoire. In the fifth, Goos batted in Kolterman, and Gregoire hit a double to bring home Goos.
McGee and Goos both had two hits for Manhattan while Reid, Kolterman, Gregoire, Dupler and Hafliger added one apiece.
Following a six-game losing streak, the Indians have now won six straight games by a combined score of 74-11.
“We definitely have played the hardest part of our schedule early,” Miller said. “We knew that. Now that we’re past that, I think they are able to just focus more on the task at hand and don’t have much pressure.”
Manhattan will play at Junction City on Friday.