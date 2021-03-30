The key to a good changeup, Manhattan freshman Jaden McGee says, is to throw it without spin.
McGee should know, because she spent a good chunk of her summer refining her own changeup. She knows she’s thrown it correctly when the pitch appears to “float” into her catcher’s mitt.
That’s precisely the scene McGee witnessed during the final pitch of Manhattan’s 11-1 win over McPherson on Tuesday at Frank Anneberg field. After notching two strikes against McPherson’s Olivia Cheatham, McGee hurled a slow, bright yellow hover ball toward the plate.
Cheatham whiffed. Manhattan won. McGee’s summer sessions paid off.
“It’s getting a lot better,” McGee said of her changeup. “It was kind of rough in the beginning, but now it’s a really good pitch to throw to get outs. I felt pretty good throwing it today.”
In her first varsity start, McGee allowed just four hits and one run in five innings (the Indians won by run rule). She struck out four batters and walked none.
Before Tuesday, Manhattan head coach Connie Miller dubbed McGee the Indians’ only “unknown” at pitcher. McGee pitched a strong inning against Lawrence last week, but Miller wanted to see more.
Now Miller has seen plenty. If starting McGee against McPherson was a test run, the freshman pitcher assuredly deserves another chance.
“Our goal today to see how she responded,” Miller said. “She was great. She was in control and didn’t get rattled by anything.”
McGee also received plenty of support from Manhattan’s bats, which totaled nine hits against McPherson pitchers Sophia Herrera and Brette Doile. The Indians ousted Herrera after a five-run second inning spurred by Paige Dupler’s two-RBI single that scored McGee and CJ Hewins. Dupler scored one batter later thanks to a throwing error from McPherson shortstop Taylor Casebeer.
Dupler led the Indians (4-0) with three RBIs against McPherson. Takara Kolterman and Reagan Neitzel had two each, and Caylee Begnoche had one.
Begnoche, who had been entering games as a reserved during Manhattan’s first three games, earned her first start against McPherson, and it won’t be her last. In eight at-bats, Begnoche has four hits and three RBIs. She’s also tied with Dupler for second on the team in OPS. (1.000)
“Every time we’ve thrown (Begnoche) in there, she’s delivered,” Miller said. “I think she’s probably played herself into a starting role.”
Game 1
The only Indian swinging a hotter bat than Begnoche is Kolterman, who led the offensive charge during Manhattan’s 6-0 win over Great Bend in the first game of Tuesday’s doubleheader.
Kolterman finished 3-for-4 with two RBIs against Great Bend, raising her batting average to .571 through four games. It’s still early in the season, but that’s how Kolterman likes it. Miller said her junior leadoff hitter always is prepared to swing at the first pitch.
“She’s just a very aggressive hitter,” Miller said. “She’s not afraid to swing the bat, no matter the count. She’s just comfortable up there, and because she’s not afraid to swing the bat, she’s going to hit it and she’s going to put the ball in play.”
Kolterman proved Miller's point with a line-drive single that plated Hewins and Begnoche and gave Manhattan a 6-0 lead in the sixth inning. Sophomore Kierra Goos sealed the win with two strikeouts in the seventh.
Goos, a transfer from Missouri, continued making a strong early impression on her new teammates against Great Bend. She allowed two hits in seven innings while striking out 14 batters and walking just two. She hasn't allowed a run through 11 innings as an Indian.
Between Goos and McGee, the future of the Indians’ pitching staff looks brighter with every pitch.
“Those are just two extremely talented young ladies,” Miller said. “They make coaching a whole lot easier when they have command and control like they do.”
Goos and McGee aren’t alone in their youth or their standing as reasons for optimism. Senior Ellie Hacker, who drove in two runs against Great Bend, is the only player who graduates after this season. And at 4-0, Manhattan is already just one win short of its season total from 2019, when it finished 5-16.
“We’re very excited about the future and the level these kids are already playing at,” Miller said. “As they play together more, it’ll just get better and better.”
The Indians will travel to Seaman at 4:15 p.m. Thursday for their first taste of Centennial Legue play. Miller hears the Vikings, who finished third in Class 5A two years ago, have a smaller roster than usual, but she trusts that head coach Jay Monhollon will field another strong team.
In fact, she’s counting on it. She wants to see how her young Indians measure up against a strong Centennial League opponent.
“We’re gonna be tested Thursday,” Miller said. “But we’re ready for it; we’re looking forward to it.”