Jaden McGee hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh Tuesday afternoon as Manhattan High softball came from behind to beat Topeka West 4-3 in Game 1 of a doubleheader sweep.
McGee led the Indians (12-6) with three hits, two RBIs and a run scored. Her first RBI of the day tied the game at 3-3 in the bottom of the third inning.
Manhattan fell behind early, as Topeka West used a walk, an error, a single and a double to score three runs in the top of the first against starting pitcher Kierra Goos.
“I was not surprised that we struggled a little bit in the first game just because it’s been two weeks since we played,” said Indians head coach Connie Miller. “You can only practice so many times and work through situations at this stage of the game and still hope to be sharp.”
However, after the first inning, Goos and company locked in defensively, holding the Chargers (5-13) scoreless the rest of the way and limiting them to just three additional hits.
Goos finished the game with nine strikeouts in seven innings. She allowed a total of five hits and just two earned runs.
“She’s just a competitor,” Miller said of Goos. “Even when things don’t always go her way or we give up a few runs, she just doesn’t quit. She still stays pretty focused and sometimes almost hyper-focused sometimes, but it works to her advantage. She was able to dial in and take care of business.”
Manhattan left two runners on base in the bottom of the first before getting on the board in the second, when McGee led off the inning with a single, advanced on a Paige Dupler groundout and scored on a wild pitch.
The Indians tied the game in the third when Goos tripled, and Kaitlyn Gregoire and McGee singled.
Neither team scored again until the bottom of the seventh. Goos hit a one-out single and advanced to second on a Gregoire sacrifice bunt before McGee drove her home for the win.
“The first game, we looked a little rusty and we were able to work our way through it,” Miller said. “And then when it came down to needing to finish, we did. We got a runner on, moved her around and scored her. So I was pretty happy with that.”
Manhattan finished with eight hits. Goos went 2-for-4 with a run scored. Gregoire was 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored. Reagan Neitzel went 2-for-2 with a walk.
Game 2
Three Indians tallied multiple RBIs as Manhattan’s offense emerged in an 11-6 win in Game 2.
Gregoire drove in four runs on three hits while scoring twice herself. Goos had two RBIs and three runs scored on three hits. McGee drove in two runs on one hit.
The Indians scored three in the first off Topeka West starter Zoe Clark — who pitched the last 3 2/3 innings of Game 1 — and three more off her in the second before the Chargers went to Jaya Miller.
By the end of the second, Manhattan led 9-0 and appeared well on its way to a run-rule victory. However, Topeka West took advantage of a couple of Indians errors in the top of the third to score five runs.
The Indians added single insurance runs in the fourth and the fifth, while the Chargers scored their last run in the top of the sixth.
McGee pitched a complete seven-inning game and struck out six while allowing six runs (four earned) on seven hits.
“Jaden came in and threw great again and the bats came alive in the second game,” Miller said. “I’m feeling comfortable with that. … The girl who started the second game (pitching for Topeka West) finished the first game, so we’d already seen her at least two innings. I think we were more comfortable with seeing her and then I think the kids just got in a rhythm.”
Manhattan has now won eight in a row with a Thursday doubleheader at Junction City on tap to wrap up the regular season. The Indians currently sit in sixth place in the 6A West Regional standings.
“They’re confident and right where they should be,” Miller said. “They’re walking that fine line between being confident and being cocky, and I think that will serve us well in the postseason. If we can win out Thursday at Junction, that’ll put us in pretty good standing, I think.”