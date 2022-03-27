The Manhattan High softball team opened the 2022 season with a dominant two-game sweep over Lawrence Friday afternoon.
The Indians (2-0) took Game 1 12-2 in six innings and Game 2 14-0 in five innings.
Kierra Goos pitched a complete game in the opener, striking out 14 while giving up two runs, three hits and five walks. She struck out the side in the first three innings.
Four Manhattan batters had three-hit games: Kaitlyn Gregoire went 3 for 3 with a walk, two RBIs and three runs scored; Reagan Neitzel also went 3 for 3 with a walk, three RBIs and three runs scored; and Goos was 3 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs scored.
The Indians established a tone early by scoring four runs in the top of the first. They added three in the fourth and six in the sixth.
Jaden McGee tossed a one-hit shutout in the nightcap and allowed zero walks while striking out four.
Avery Haflinger drove in three runs and scored twice on 3 for 3 hitting while Neitzel added three hits, two runs, an RBI and a walk. Gregoire scored twice on two hits, Goos drove in a run on two hits and Paige Dupler scored twice and drove in a run on one hit and a walk.
Manhattan scored two in the first and five in the second before pouring on seven runs in the third, a frame highlighted by Haflinger’s bases-loaded double.
The Indians will travel to Great Bend on Tuesday to play McPherson and Great Bend in one game apiece. They will open at home against Seaman at 4 p.m. on Friday.