Manhattan High’s Kat Ball hits during the first game of a doubleheader against Junction City on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Twin Oaks Sports Complex. The Indians fell to the Blue Jays, 2-1, in nine innings.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Manhattan High softball kept its hot start going with a pair of road wins at Hayden Tuesday to wrap up the first half of the regular season.

The Indians (9-1) won a low-scoring 2-1 affair in Game 1 behind another strong pitching performance from senior Kierra Goos.

