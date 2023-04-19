Manhattan High’s Kat Ball hits during the first game of a doubleheader against Junction City on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Twin Oaks Sports Complex. The Indians fell to the Blue Jays, 2-1, in nine innings.
Manhattan High softball kept its hot start going with a pair of road wins at Hayden Tuesday to wrap up the first half of the regular season.
The Indians (9-1) won a low-scoring 2-1 affair in Game 1 behind another strong pitching performance from senior Kierra Goos.
Goos limited the Wildcats (2-8) to two hits and struck out 12 in the complete-game effort.
Freshman shortstop Kat Ball accounted for two of Manhattan’s six hits and scored what proved to be the decisive run in the top of the fifth. She tripled to lead off that inning and scored on junior third baseman McKenzie Reid’s single in the next at-bat to make it 2-0 at the time.
Senior second baseman Callie Carson got the scoring started when she reached on a fielder’s choice in the fourth inning and came home on a double by junior right fielder Alice Burgess.
Hayden pitcher Alyssa Droge took the loss in the circle despite striking out 10 Indians batters in seven innings.
The Wildcats scored their only run of the game when Mayley Burris hit a solo home run in the bottom of the fifth.
Game 2
Goos drove in three runs at the plate and junior starting pitcher Jaden McGee held the Hayden bats in check as Manhattan took the second game 7-4.
The Indians collected 13 hits against Hayden starter Kylie Carswell and were led by junior second baseman Anna Wollenberg, who went 3-for-4 with a run scored. Goos, Reid, sophomore catcher Reagan Neitzel and senior left fielder Avery Hafliger each had two-hit evenings.
McGee limited the Wildcats to four runs (three earned) on nine hits in 6 1/3 innings. Goos finished off the final two batters with a couple of strikeouts.
Manhattan got on the board in the top of the second when Reid singled to drive in Hafliger. In the third, Goos doubled to score Neitzel, Hafliger singled to bring in Goos, senior right fielder Carley Piersall hit a sacrifice fly to score Wollenberg and McGee singled to drive in Hafliger.
The four-run top of the third put the Indians on top 5-0, but Hayden responded with three runs in the bottom of the inning.
The Wildcats cut their deficit to one with another run in the bottom of the fifth, but in the top of the sixth, Goos hit a two-RBI double scoring senior center fielder Takara Kolterman and Neitzel to give Manhattan some insurance runs.
With the sweep, the Indians sit in second place in the 6A West standings behind undefeated Derby. They have eight games left on the schedule, and will look for makeups to replace the two games canceled because of rainy weather on Saturday and reach the standard 20-game regular season.
Up next, Manhattan will travel to play Emporia on Friday. The Spartans (1-7) have lost seven in a row.