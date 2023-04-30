Kierra Goos redeemed herself nicely Friday evening.
After a tough pitching performance in an 11-1 Game 1 loss to Washburn Rural, Goos blasted a three-run home run in the bottom of the eighth of Game 2 to lift Manhattan High softball to a 13-10 home win.
The doubleheader split helped the Indians (12-2) maintain sole control of second place in the 6A West region standings, and the nightcap victory was the first over Junior Blues in a long, long time. In fact, Manhattan head coach Connie Miller isn’t even sure when the last win over Washburn Rural came.
“We knew that this was going to be a tough undertaking today,” Miller said. “We talked about it all week. We’ve tried to stay focused on the fact that we’re playing the same game they are.”
The Indians fell behind 7-1 in the second game and later trailed 9-4 before using a five-run fifth to tie it up. After the Junior Blues (15-3) got a solo home run from Emmerson Cope in the top of the seventh, Manhattan manufactured a run in the bottom of the frame to force extra innings.
Jaden McGee got the start in the circle and lasted five innings, surrendering nine runs on 15 hits with three strikeouts against the high-powered Washburn Rural offense.
Miller said those numbers belie what was a “fantastic” outing from McGee was.
“Washburn is a powerhouse of a hitting team,” she said. “You never know, going with a pitcher who has a little less speed, sometimes that really has an impact on their timing, and that’s what happened. They weren’t able to time her up until about the fourth inning or so. I thought she did great.”
Once the Indians knotted the game at 9-9, Miller turned to Goos to toss in the top of the sixth. Goos earned the win in three innings, striking out seven while allowing a run on two hits.
Her effort wasn’t without some drama, however. Goos stranded two Junior Blues in scoring position in the top of the sixth and left runners at the corners in the eighth, both of which kept the game level.
“She gets herself in those situations and I just don’t worry about them anymore,” Miller said. “Maybe we’re going to give up a run, but she’s going to get out of it, and we’ll come back and hit the ball. It was really what I expected: she came in and she shut the door on them for the most part.”
Goos paced Manhattan with five runs batted in on a 3-for-3 day at the plate, while Reagan Neitzel had three hits and an RBI. Avery Hafliger drove in three runs on two hits, including a home run. McGee also had an RBI on one hit.
The Indians took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first when Goos singled to score Takara Kolterman from second. Washburn Rural scored four in the second, one in the third and two more in the fourth to build its largest advantage of the contest.
Hafliger made it a 7-4 game with a three-run homer in the fourth before Cope hit her first home run of the matchup in the fifth to push the Junior Blues ahead 9-4.
Then came the top of the fifth. Neitzel doubled to drive in McKenzie Reid, then Goos doubled to score Neitzel. Callie Carson bunted and reached on an error to let Goos come home, and Hafliger and Carson scored back-to-back on wild pitches.
That chased Washburn Rural starter Cope — who had silenced the Indians’ bats in Game 1 — and brought on Piper Titsworth to replace her.
“We started hitting Emmerson (Cope) at the end of the first game, so when they started her the second game, for my kids, at least, that was kind of a relief,” Miller said. “They were like, ‘We just got done hitting her, so we’ll just keep going.’”
The Junior Blues regained the upper hand in the top of the seventh, McGee drove in Anna Wollenberg to send the game to extras at 10-10.
Kolterman reached on an error to lead off the bottom of the eighth, and then Neitzel earned a walk. That brought up Goos, who sent the ball over the center field fence to seal the victory.
For Miller, it was a “fabulous” way to end the evening.
“I’m very proud of the way they came back,” she said. “... We lost that first game and we just didn’t play well. We made some errors. That second game, they shook it off and came out and played. I’m real happy with the way they responded.”
Game 1
Manhattan’s offense struggled in Game 1, which led to an 11-1 run-rule loss in five innings.
Cope held the Indians to five hits and two walks, and didn’t give up a run until the bottom of the fifth. Hafliger accounted for two of Manhattan’s hits against her, while Reid, Neitzel and Goos each had one.
Goos, meanwhile, limited the Junior Blues to four hits and struck out five, but she gave up five walks and plunked two batters with pitches. Eight of the 11 runs she allowed were earned, as Manhattan committed two fielding errors.
Washburn Rural scored four in the third and fifth innings, and three in the fourth. The Indians notched their only run in the bottom of the fifth when Neitzel singled to drive in Reid.
Manhattan will return to the field Tuesday when it hosts former Centennial League foe Topeka West. Miller said her team is feeling confident after splitting with the Junior Blues.
“Right now, they’re walking about three feet off the ground,” she said. “They’re pretty excited right now. … We’ll get back here on Monday and get dialed in (for Topeka West), hopefully, have a couple wins there.”