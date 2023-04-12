Manhattan High softball coach Connie Miller said she was somewhat relieved to see her team lose its first game of the season.
It wasn’t that she was pleased about it. No coach is. But she felt the defeat released some of the pressure she had sensed was building in her squad after its 6-0 start to the year.
The Indians (7-1) dropped Game 1 of a doubleheader with then-unbeaten Junction City 2-1 Tuesday, a nine-inning contest that came after an 11-day layoff since their last action. That was disappointing, to be sure, but Miller saw her team relax and respond as Manhattan mercy-ruled the Blue Jays 16-6 in five innings in the nightcap.
“I told them (after Game 1) that we got that one out of the way, so now there’s no pressure,” Miller said. “We put too much pressure on ourselves trying to create something in that first game, which made us too tight. We weren’t loose at the plate, and so we couldn’t do anything. I told them that they needed to relax and go play their ballgame.
“They came out in the first inning (of Game 2) and put six runs on the board, so I felt a lot better that we were going to have a different ball game.”
Game 1
Kierra Goos allowed four hits and struck out 19 in a masterful nine-inning performance in the circle, but the Indians’ offense couldn’t take advantage of several opportunities in a 2-1 extra-innings loss.
Manhattan generated 10 hits, two walks and two hit batters, but left seven runners on base and hit into four double plays. Additionally, the Indians saw one potential run thrown out at home plate.
“We had some base-running snafus, and that’s really what hurt us,” Miller said. “It’s funny because that’s the one thing that we’ve been working on so much and had done so well up until that first game. I don’t really know what to attribute that to other than we were just out of sync.”
The Blue Jays (9-1) scored their only two runs off of solo home runs by Ava DeGuzman — one in the top of the first, and the other in the top of the ninth.
Goos struck out DeGuzman in her two other plate appearances.
“She’s a good player. I have a lot of respect for her,” Goos said. “After the first at-bat, I knew it wasn’t going to be one of those where I can just come up with what I’m doing on the fly. I was in the dugout deciding what I was going to throw beforehand. I actually talked to my catcher, Reagan (Neitzel) and was like, ‘This is what we’re going to do.’ She called it and we executed it. … That’s what we do against good hitters like that.”
But as Goos and her team went about shutting down Junction City’s bats, the Manhattan offense struggled to push across runs against Blue Jays starting pitcher Anja VonSpreckelsen.
VonSpreckelsen also threw a full nine innings, allowing one run on 10 hits with seven strikeouts.
“She’s a good athlete, and she threw a really good game against us,” Miller said. “We just didn’t hit. … She did a really good job of keeping us off balance.”
The Indians trailed 1-0 until the bottom of the sixth, when Avery Hafliger singled, Taylor Riffel walked and Jaden McGee brought home Hafliger with a single to right field. Riffel, the potential go-ahead run, remained stranded at third when the inning ended.
In the bottom of the eighth, Hafliger — representing the winning run — took a pitch to the body, and advanced to third on a pair of wild pitches before being stranded 60 feet away.
After DeGuzman’s tie-breaking homer in the top of the ninth, Manhattan went down in order to end the game.
“That’s the first time Junction’s beaten us in several years,” Miller said. “It was a big win for them. A big emotional win for them. I made sure that my kids knew that, that we needed to come out swinging and have a different game the second game.”
Game 2
Everyone in the batting order drove in a run for the Indians as they cruised to a 16-6 run-rule victory in Game 2 to hand the Blue Jays their first loss of the year.
McGee collected three RBIs on one hit, while Neitzel and Goos each brought home two runs on three hits. Anna Wollenberg had two RBIs on one hit.
“We were really fired up,” Goos said. “It hurts to lose, but it especially hurts to lose to Junction. We were ready for the second game. We were like, ‘This is our time. This is our time to put it right back on them.’ And that’s what we did.”
Manhattan notched six runs in the bottom of the first after starting pitcher McGee held Junction City scoreless in the top of it. While the Blue Jays responded with four in the second and two more in the third, the Indians kept their momentum going with a two-run second and an eight-run third.
Miller said the 11-day layoff was a major factor in her team’s apparent offensive lethargy in Game 1, but that it didn’t persist into the second.
“Once (Game 1) was over, that was over,” Miller said. “They just came out with a whole different mindset. The dugout was different. It was just different, and so I’m really glad that they were able to shift gears and move on from it.”
McGee earned the win with three innings worked in the circle, allowing six runs on eight hits while striking out eight and delivering zero walks.
Goos returned for the final two frames and struck out four while keeping Junction City off the base paths.
Miller said she’d told Goos prior to the season that she would use her whenever needed to make sure the Indians could secure victories. She’d hoped she wouldn’t have to use Goos in the second game, but she put her in to ensure Manhattan earned the doubleheader split after the Blue Jays’ bats showed some life as well.
“I always have faith in Jaden, but I’m always ready for Coach to bring me in,” Goos said. “I just need to make sure I’m ready for my teammates and the people I represent.”
The Indians will return to action Saturday when they travel to Olathe to take on Olathe Northwest and Olathe West in a pair of one-off games.