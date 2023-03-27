Manhattan got its season started with a sweep over Lawrence, which included a 17-0 blowout win that only lasted four innings in Game 1 and an 8-5 comeback win in Game 2 Friday at Frank Anneberg Park.
“It was good, because it gave us an opportunity to see how they would respond to (adversity),” head coach Connie Miller said. “(In) the first game, it is easy to respond when you are winning (and) hitting the ball well. When you spot them three runs and then don’t hit as well as you did the first game, it is good to see how we react.”
Game 1
The Indians (2-0) got off to a strong start with nine runs in the bottom of the first inning.
“It was good to see them come out swinging the bat, making solid contact,” Miller said. “Then they just kind of fed off each other. That was good to see in the first game.”
Senior Kierra Goos got the start on the mound, and she was spectacular for the Indians. All the 12 outs she recorded were strikeouts. She got through four innings in 59 pitches.
“(Goos) is just good on the mound,” Miller said. “She controls the game and the pace. It was really good to see her come out and have a dominant game like that.”
Manhattan hit the ball well, but the hosts also benefitted from errors from Lawrence (0-2). The first two runs were scored by McKenzie Reid and Takara Kolterman on a double by Raegan Neitzel. Carley Pearsall came into pinch run for Neitzel, then Taylor Riffel got on base, and both scored as Avery Haflinger hit a base hit that tipped off the third baseman’s glove which extend the lead to 4-0.
Haflinger then scored on an error committed by the left fielder on a fly ball hit by Jaden McGee. McGee then scored on a RBI single by Reid.
Kolterman brought home Kat Ball on a base hit. Reid scored again as Goos was walked, and after a pitching change was made, Kolterman scored on a passed ball.
The Indians added four more runs in the bottom of the second inning. Anna Wollenberg reached base with a triple on an error committed by the defense, and then Wollenberg scored on a fielding error from the third baseman. Ball reached base on a double from an error which scored Kolterman. McGee scored on a fast ball and Ball scored on a fielder’s choice.
In the bottom of the third inning, the Indians got one run as Haflinger scored on a double hit by McGee.
The game ended due to the 15-run rule lead after third inning on a three-run home run by Goos in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Game 2
The second game was a bit different. McGee was the starter on the mound for the Indians. There were no runs scored in the first three innings, and it was Lawrence that got on the scoreboard first with a three-run home run from Ashlynn Flory.
“It was a pitch that Jaden hung out there over the plate,” Miller said. “They got two or three pretty solid hitters that hit the ball well in the second game. When you hang a pitch out there on a good hitter, they are bound to hit it.”
The Indians got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the fifth inning with a clutch base hit from Kolterman which scored Ball.
“I think they felt then that it was just a matter of stringing a few things together,” Miller said. “It was good to get (a run) back, and we built off that.”
Lawrence extended its lead to 5-1 in the top of the sixth inning with a solo home run by Hailey Ramirez and Harper Dye scored on an infield base hit.
The Indians were able to build off the hitting they had in the fifth inning and with the help of errors from Lawrence, they got a 8-5 lead. It started as Goos reached second base on an error. With runners on second and third with two outs, Goos scored on a base hit and then Riffel scored on a drop from the left fielder on a fly ball. Two errors committed by Lawrence which allowed Carson to score to get within one run, 5-4, and then Ball and Reid scored on a double hit by Kolterman as Manhattan took the lead. Two more RBI base hits extended the lead to 8-5.
“I think we just had that momentum swing happen for us,” Miller said. “We scored; we got the lead. I think it really helped the confidence of the dugout.”
“If rallies are going to happen, they tend to happen around (the sixth) inning. We just kept chipping away. We never got down. We didn’t kill ourselves defensively. I think that helps a lot keeping that positive attitude when you are hitting the ball.”
Goos successfully closed out Lawrence in the top of the seventh inning to secure the win with two strikeouts.
“I told them after the game that a win like that speaks a lot about their character, and I am really pleased with how they fought (this day) and how they battled through both of those games,” Miller said.
Manhattan will next host Great Bend on Tuesday at 3 p.m..