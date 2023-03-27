040122_mer_spt_mhsseamanGSB-8.jpg
Manhattan’s Kierra Goos (3) delivers a pitch in a game against Seaman at Anneberg Park during a game in 2022. The Indians swept Lawrence on Friday to open the 2023 season.

 Staff photo by Lucas Boland

Manhattan got its season started with a sweep over Lawrence, which included a 17-0 blowout win that only lasted four innings in Game 1 and an 8-5 comeback win in Game 2 Friday at Frank Anneberg Park.

“It was good, because it gave us an opportunity to see how they would respond to (adversity),” head coach Connie Miller said. “(In) the first game, it is easy to respond when you are winning (and) hitting the ball well. When you spot them three runs and then don’t hit as well as you did the first game, it is good to see how we react.”

