Manhattan High softball dropped a pair of games against top competition in Olathe Wednesday in its penultimate doubleheader of the regular season.
The Indians (14-4) fell to Olathe West 8-3 before losing to Olathe Northwest 6-2.
Updated: May 12, 2023 @ 11:30 pm
Game 1
Manhattan managed just four hits in its 8-3 loss to Olathe West in its first game of the day.
The top four batters in the Indians’ order — McKenzie Reid, Takara Kolerman, Reagan Neitzel and Kierra Goos — each had a hit. Kolterman scored two runs and Reid scored one. Neitzel drove in two runs while Goos added an RBI.
In the pitching circle, Goos allowed eight runs (five earned) on six hits and three walks. She struck out nine in the losing effort.
The game picked up with one out in the top of the fifth with Manhattan trailing 6-2 after being suspended on April 15 because of inclement weather.
The Owls (19-1) scored three in the first and third innings, and added two in the fourth.
Neitzel got the Indians on the board in the top of the fifth with a sacrifice bunt that brought in Reid, and in the next at-bat, Goos singled to score Kolterman. Neitzel doubled in the sixth, allowing Kolterman to score.
Game 2
Olathe Northwest used three-run fourth inning to break a 1-1 tie and pull out a 6-2 victory.
Goos started the second game as well, allowing six runs (five earned) on seven hits and a walk in six innings. She struck out 10.
The Indians tallied five hits, with one each coming from Reid, Goos, Anna Wollenberg, Avery Hafliger and Taylor Riffel. Goos and Wollenberg scored Manhattan’s two runs, while Goos and Hafliger had one RBI apiece.
The Ravens (20-0) took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the third before Hafliger doubled to score Wollenberg in the fourth.
Olathe Northwest put up three in the fourth and two in the fifth. Goos hit a solo home run in the sixth.
The Indians will wrap up their regular-season slate Friday with games against Hays and Newton in Hays.
