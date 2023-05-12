05012023-mer-spt-mhssb-5
Buy Now

Manhattan High’s Anna Wollenberg fields a grounder during a doubleheader against Washburn Rural on April 28 at Twin Oaks Sports Complex in Manhattan.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Manhattan High softball dropped a pair of games against top competition in Olathe Wednesday in its penultimate doubleheader of the regular season.

The Indians (14-4) fell to Olathe West 8-3 before losing to Olathe Northwest 6-2.