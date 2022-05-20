Manhattan High softball saw its season come to an end Thursday evening with a 5-1 loss to Derby in the 6A regional championship.
The Panthers (19-3) touched up Indians starter Jaden McGee for five runs (four earned) on five hits in two innings. McGee struck out two and walked two before Manhattan head coach Connie Miller turned to Kierra Goos in the pitchers’ circle.
Goos went four innings and allowed just a hit and three walks while striking out seven.
The Indians (15-7) scored their one run in the top of the second when Avery Hafliger doubled to drive in Goos and cut Derby’s lead to 2-1 at the time.
McGee and Hafliger each went 2-for-3, while Goos went 1-for-2 to account for Manhattan’s only other hit.
Morgan Haupt got the win for Derby, striking out 10 and walking two in seven innings while surrendering one run on five hits.
“Derby will contend for the state championship,” Miller said. “They are a legitimate ball team from top to bottom.”
Regional semifinal
Reagan Neitzel singled with two outs in the bottom of the seventh to drive in Hafliger as Manhattan walked off with a 2-1 victory against Hutchinson in the regional semifinal earlier in the day on Thursday.
The Indians trailed 1-0 headed into the final frame, but McGee and Hafliger singled back-to-back to get the winning run on base. After two straight outs, McKenzie Reid drove in the tying run before Neitzel came up with the game-winner.
Goos allowed the Salthawks (8-13) to score in the top of the first, but held them scoreless the rest of the way, giving up just five hits while striking out 11.
Neitzel and McGee both came up with two hits as Manhattan finished with eight total hits in the game.
The regional tournament was the final action for seniors Kaitlyn Gregoire, CJ Hewins, Paige Dupler and Logan Neitzel.