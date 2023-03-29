Jaden McGee and Kierra Goos combined to strike out 23 batters Tuesday as Manhattan High softball beat Great Bend and McPherson in a home triad at the Twin Oaks Sports Complex at Anneberg Park.
The Indians (4-0) needed strong starts from their two pitchers to help overcome a scarcity of hits at the plate in both games. Manhattan beat Great Bend 9-3 in the opener with seven hits, and took down McPherson 6-2 in the nightcap with six.
“I’m pleased that we had to play as good as we did to get these wins,” said Indians head coach Connie Miller. “You always like to win ballgames, but to have to actually play a team that’s got good talent and that challenges you this early in the season, and to put it all together and come out with wins is good.”
Game 1
Manhattan scored runs in each of its final five offensive innings to knock off Great Bend 9-3.
The Indians fell behind 1-0 in the top of the first when the Panthers’ leadoff hitter Paige Thexton doubled and later scored off an Analiz Rivas single.
But after McGee struck out the side in the top of the second, Taylor Riffel walked to start the bottom of the frame for Manhattan. Avery Hafliger doubled to drive in Riffel, and a Great Bend fielding error allowed Hafliger to score and put the Indians on top 2-0.
Riffel added an RBI when she singled to score Carley Pearsall in the third, and Kat Ball’s sacrifice fly in the fourth brought home McGee, who had tripled earlier in the inning.
Goios added a two-run home in the fifth, while a fielding error later in the inning allowed Callie Carson to score off the bat of Hafliger.
Takara Kolterman then singled in the sixth, and McKenzie Reid made it home after a throwing error. Raegan Neitzel struck a sacrifice fly to bring in Kolterman from third to cap off Manhattan’s scoring in the game.
McGee pitched seven innings, allowing three runs on five hits while walking two and striking out nine. After a shaky first inning, she locked in and held Great Bend off the board until they added single runs in the fifth and sixth.
“She controlled the situation,” Miller said of McGee. “She did great. She only had two walks, but she minimized that and stayed right around the strike zone all day. I was real happy with that.
Game 2
Neitzel logged three RBIs and Reid scored twice in Manhattan’s 6-2 victory over McPherson.
The Indians went without a hit in the first two innings before Kolterman walked in the third and Neitzel drove her home with an RBI groundout to give Manhattan a 1-0 lead.
“We have notoriously been a steady hitting team,” Miller said. “We know occasionally we’ll come out red-hot and string four or five hits together, but that’s more the exception than the rule for us. I’ve wrapped my head around that so I don’t get too worked up about it anymore.
“But I’m pleased with the way that we are making contact with the ball and driving the ball. I fell like we’re seeing the ball well at the plate and getting good at-bats, so I’m pretty happy with that right now.”
Anna Wollenberg hit a single to score Alice Burgess in the fourth, and then she later scored on a passed ball to put the Indians ahead 3-0.
In the fifth, Goos lost her no-hitter when the Bullpups hit three straight singles to start the inning. Goos walked the next batter to allow McPherson to get on the scoreboard, and the bases remained loaded with no one out. The Bullpups hit a sacrifice fly to get another run, but Goos limited the damage to just two runs.
“She got a little flustered in that one inning, but was able to keep her composure and get out of it,” Miller said. “That was a good test, too. She handled it, and we got out with minimal damage, so it was good.”
Burgess reached on an error in the bottom of the fifth, allowing Neitzel to score and make it 4-2. Neitzel then singled in the bottom of the sixth to drive in Reid and Kolterman.
Miller praised Neitzel’s performance, both at the plate and in the catching position.
“Raegan Neitzel called two excellent games,” she said. “She’s just a brick wall back there, so I’m very happy with her.”
Goos tossed a complete game, striking out 14 and walking two while giving up two runs on five hits.
In two appearances this season, she has strikeouts in 26 of the 33 outs she has recorded.
“She’s just a machine out there,” Miller said. “When she gets in a zone and in a groove, there’s just no stopping her.”
The Indians will return to action Friday when they play at Topeka High.