Jaden McGee and Kierra Goos combined to strike out 23 batters Tuesday as Manhattan High softball beat Great Bend and McPherson in a home triad at the Twin Oaks Sports Complex at Anneberg Park.

The Indians (4-0) needed strong starts from their two pitchers to help overcome a scarcity of hits at the plate in both games. Manhattan beat Great Bend 9-3 in the opener with seven hits, and took down McPherson 6-2 in the nightcap with six.