Manhattan High's Reagan Neitzel, left, encourages teammate Jaden McGee during their game against Great Bend on March 28 at Twin Oaks Sports Complex.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Kierra Goos threw a no-hitter and Jaden McGee pitched a two-hit shutout as Manhattan High softball eased to a doubleheader sweep at Emporia on Friday.

The Indians (11-1) took the first game 15-1 in five innings behind Goos’s 12-strikeout performance in the circle. The only run she allowed was unearned, having reached on an error and come home on a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the fifth.