Kierra Goos threw a no-hitter and Jaden McGee pitched a two-hit shutout as Manhattan High softball eased to a doubleheader sweep at Emporia on Friday.
The Indians (11-1) took the first game 15-1 in five innings behind Goos’s 12-strikeout performance in the circle. The only run she allowed was unearned, having reached on an error and come home on a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the fifth.
Reagan Neitzel led Manhattan with four RBIs and a run scored on three hits. McKenzie Reid had two hits, scored three times and drove in two runs, while Jaden McGee had two RBIs and scored a run on two hits. Takara Kolterman went 3-for-4 and scored three times. Anna Wollenberg and Taylor Riffel each came home twice.
The Indians totaled 13 hits in the game and put up five runs in the second inning, one in the third, three in the fourth and six in the fifth.
Game 2
Manhattan needed just five innings again in the second game two win 12-0.
McGee threw a complete game, surrendering just two hits while striking out nine. At the plate, she went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored.
Neitzel kept up the offensive barrage as she drove in three runs and scored once on two hits. Reid had two RBIs, a run and a hit, and Kat Ball scored twice and had two RBIs on one hit. Callie Carson went 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored.
The Indians set the tone with a six-run second inning before scoring three, two and one runs apiece in the final three frames of the game.
With its 11-1 mark, Manhattan is second in the 6A West region standings behind 12-0 Derby. The Indians are one of three teams in all of 6A with just one loss, the other two being in the 6A East region.
Manhattan will return to action Friday when it hosts Washburn Rural for a vital doubleheader. The Junior Blues (12-2) are third in 6A West.