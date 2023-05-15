04122023-mer-spt-mhssb-13
Buy Now

Manhattan High’s Takara Kolterman connects on a pitch during the first game of a doubleheader against Junction City on April 11 at Twin Oaks Sports Complex.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Manhattan High softball split a pair of games in Hays Friday to conclude its regular-season slate.

The Indians (15-5) fell to Hays 1-0 in their opener before taking down Newton 9-2.