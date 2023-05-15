Manhattan High softball split a pair of games in Hays Friday to conclude its regular-season slate.
The Indians (15-5) fell to Hays 1-0 in their opener before taking down Newton 9-2.
Manhattan claimed the No. 4 seed in the 6A West region, and will host its regional tournament Tuesday at Twin Oaks Sports Complex. No. 5 Wichita Northwest (14-6) will play No. 12 Wichita South (7-13) at 3 p.m., followed by the Indians against No. 13 Liberal (5-14). The winners of the two games will play in the nightcap for the right to go to the 6A state tournament in Lawrence May 25-26.
Game 1
Despite outhitting Hays 6-4, Manhattan couldn’t find a way to bring its base runners home in a 1-0 loss.
Avery Hafliger led the Indians with two hits, while Takara Kolterman, Reagan Neitzel, Anna Wollenberg and Jaden McGee each had one. Hafliger and Kolterman hit doubles.
Kierra Goos took the loss in the circle. She struck out 12 batters in six innings, and surrendered one run one four hits and a walk.
Hays (15-5) scored its only run in walkoff fashion. Riley Dreher led off the bottom of the seventh with a single, and scored in the next at-bat when Lakyn Zimmerman doubled.
Game 2
Manhattan scored in every inning except the first in a 9-2 win over Newton.
The Indians put up 13 hits. Goos went 3-for-4 at the plate with a double and two runs scored, Kolterman was 2-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI, Neitzel had two RBIs on one hit, and McKenzie Reid scored a run and drove in a run on one hit.
Goos threw another complete game, allowing two hits and two walks while striking out 12.
Manhattan notched three runs in the fourth, two in the second and sixth, and one in the third and fifth. The Railers (3-17) scored their only runs in the top of the sixth inning.
