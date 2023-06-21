05172023-mer-spt-mhssoccer-5
Manhattan High forward Reese Snowden looks for a shot on goal against the defense of Liberal’s Isabela Gutierrez during their regional semifinal game May 15 at Bishop Stadium. Snowden won the Centennial League co-player of the year award.

Reese Snowden won the Centennial League co-player of the year award, and eight other Manhattan High girls’ soccer players received all-league honors after the Indians took fourth at the 6A state tournament last month.

Snowden, a junior forward, shared the league’s top distinction with Washburn Rural’s Mackinly Rohn. She was Manhattan’s second-leading goal-scorer this season with 23 and dished out the most assists on the team with 12. She also received second-team all-state recognition.