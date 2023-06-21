Manhattan High forward Reese Snowden looks for a shot on goal against the defense of Liberal’s Isabela Gutierrez during their regional semifinal game May 15 at Bishop Stadium. Snowden won the Centennial League co-player of the year award.
Reese Snowden won the Centennial League co-player of the year award, and eight other Manhattan High girls’ soccer players received all-league honors after the Indians took fourth at the 6A state tournament last month.
Snowden, a junior forward, shared the league’s top distinction with Washburn Rural’s Mackinly Rohn. She was Manhattan’s second-leading goal-scorer this season with 23 and dished out the most assists on the team with 12. She also received second-team all-state recognition.
Junior midfielder Emery Ruliffson and sophomore midfielder Jada Dibbini joined Snowden on the league’s first team. Ruliffson netted 24 goals in 2023 to pace the Indians while adding six assists. Dibbini scored seven goals and added three assists. Ruliffson and Dibbini were both selected to the all-state second team.
Senior goalkeeper Taylor McHugh, senior forward Katelyn Purdom and senior defender Crinnia Turner earned second-team all-league distinction. McHugh played all but 50 minutes of the season in goal for Manhattan and turned in 11 shutouts, including a seven-match stretch late in the year in which she did not allow a goal. Purdom scored three goals with five assists, while Turner — an all-state honorable mention — anchored the Indians’ staunch defense.
Senior defender Emonie Christion, junior defender Chloe Porter and freshman defender Kameron Felice rounded out Manhattan’s all-league picks by receiving honorable mentions. In addition to helping limit opponents to 1.4 goals per game, Porter logged two goals and three assists, Christion had an assist and Felice — one of four freshmen to receive all-league honors — scored her first high school goal in the Indians’ season finale against Washburn Rural on May 27.
Manhattan went 12-7-2 in 2023 and knocked out two higher-seeded opponents en route to the semifinals of the state tournament. The Indians fell to Shawnee Mission East 5-0 in the state semifinals on May 26 and to Washburn Rural 5-1 in the third-place match on May 27.