032422_mer_spt_mhsJCgs-2.jpg

Manhattan’s Jada Dibbini (14) catches her breath during a stoppage in a game against Junction City at Bishop Stadium on March 24. She was named the Centennial League Newcomer of the Year.

 Staff photo by Lucas Boland

Jada Dibbini earned Centennial League Newcomer of the Year while nine total Manhattan High soccer players received all-league honors for their performances this season.

Dibbini, a freshman midfielder, was second on the team with 11 goals. She also had 11 assists in 21 games for the Indians in her first year.

Additionally, she made the Second Team All-Centennial League list.

Senior defender/midfielder Ella Ruliffson and sophomore midfielder Emery Ruliffson both earned first team honors.

Emery Ruliffson led Manhattan with 15 goals on the season, and Ella Ruliffson contributed four goals and six assists while anchoring the Indians defense.

Senior midfielder Delayney Lunsway and sophomore forward Reese Snowden made the second team.

Snowden scored nine goals this year and Lunsway added seven.

Senior forward Grace Geisbrecht, senior defender Marlee Hodges, junior goalkeeper Taylor McHugh and sophomore defender Chloe Porter earned honorable mention.

The Indians wrapped up the year with a 15-5-1 record and finished fourth at the 6A state tournament.

First Team All-Centennial League

Reagan Allen — 12 — Washburn Rural

CC Hammes — 12 — Hayden

Kate Hinck — 9 — Washburn Rural

Sophia Holloway — 11 — Junction City

Belle Kenney — 12 — Washburn Rural

Miah Mosher — 12 — Topeka West

Kate Roeder — 12 — Hayden

Ella Ruliffson — 12 — Manhattan

Emery Ruliffson — 10 — Manhattan

Luxanna Sands — 12 — Topeka High

Brooklyn Yingling — 11 — Seaman

Avery Zimmerman — 10 — Topeka High

Second Team All-Centennial League

Hailey Beck — 11 — Washburn Rural

Emeil Bennett — 10 — Emporia

Jada Dibbini — 9 — Manhattan

Emma Krueger — 12 — Washburn Rural

Delayney Lunsway — 12 — Manhattan

Hunter McWilliams — 12 — Washburn Rural

McKenna Merrikc — 12 — Washburn Rural

Allison Rosenberger — 12 — Seaman

Lauren Sandstrom — 10 — Hayden

Jaycee Schuman — 11 — Seaman

Reese Snowden — 10 — Manhattan

Talayah Thomas — 12 — Topeka High

Honorable Mention

All-Centennial League

Carstyn Anderson — 11 — Seaman

Allie Baker — 12 — Emporia

Alandra Bailey — 12 — Washburn Rural

Gloria Bolze — 11 — Topeka West

Lexi Bosa — 11 — Topeka High

Noella Cruz — 11 — Hayden

Elizabeth Dunshee — 12 — Hayden

Isabel Garcia — 12 — Emporia

Grace Geisbrecht — 12 — Manhattan

Marlee Hodges — 12 — Manhattan

Taylor McHugh — 11 — Manhattan

Maegan Mills — 9 — Seaman

Destiny Nunez — 12 — Highland Park

Nayeli Plazola-Casillas — 12 — Emporia

Chloe Porter — 10 — Manhattan

Abigail Ray — 9 — Topeka West

Mackinly Rohn — 11 — Washburn Rural

Faith Shields — 11 — Topeka High

Makayla Sherman — 10 — Emporia

Elinore Stallbaumer — 10 — Seaman

Brooke Swango — 12 — Junction City

Aisya Taylor — 12 — Highland Park

Addison Thurman — 9 — Junction City

Newcomer of the Year

Jada Dibbini — 9 — Manhattan

Player of the Year

Belle Kennedy — 12 — Washburn Rural

Coach of the Year

Brian Hensyel — Washburn Rural