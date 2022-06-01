Jada Dibbini earned Centennial League Newcomer of the Year while nine total Manhattan High soccer players received all-league honors for their performances this season.
Dibbini, a freshman midfielder, was second on the team with 11 goals. She also had 11 assists in 21 games for the Indians in her first year.
Additionally, she made the Second Team All-Centennial League list.
Senior defender/midfielder Ella Ruliffson and sophomore midfielder Emery Ruliffson both earned first team honors.
Emery Ruliffson led Manhattan with 15 goals on the season, and Ella Ruliffson contributed four goals and six assists while anchoring the Indians defense.
Senior midfielder Delayney Lunsway and sophomore forward Reese Snowden made the second team.
Snowden scored nine goals this year and Lunsway added seven.
Senior forward Grace Geisbrecht, senior defender Marlee Hodges, junior goalkeeper Taylor McHugh and sophomore defender Chloe Porter earned honorable mention.
The Indians wrapped up the year with a 15-5-1 record and finished fourth at the 6A state tournament.
First Team All-Centennial League
Reagan Allen — 12 — Washburn Rural
CC Hammes — 12 — Hayden
Kate Hinck — 9 — Washburn Rural
Sophia Holloway — 11 — Junction City
Belle Kenney — 12 — Washburn Rural
Miah Mosher — 12 — Topeka West
Kate Roeder — 12 — Hayden
Ella Ruliffson — 12 — Manhattan
Emery Ruliffson — 10 — Manhattan
Luxanna Sands — 12 — Topeka High
Brooklyn Yingling — 11 — Seaman
Avery Zimmerman — 10 — Topeka High
Second Team All-Centennial League
Hailey Beck — 11 — Washburn Rural
Emeil Bennett — 10 — Emporia
Jada Dibbini — 9 — Manhattan
Emma Krueger — 12 — Washburn Rural
Delayney Lunsway — 12 — Manhattan
Hunter McWilliams — 12 — Washburn Rural
McKenna Merrikc — 12 — Washburn Rural
Allison Rosenberger — 12 — Seaman
Lauren Sandstrom — 10 — Hayden
Jaycee Schuman — 11 — Seaman
Reese Snowden — 10 — Manhattan
Talayah Thomas — 12 — Topeka High
Honorable Mention
All-Centennial League
Carstyn Anderson — 11 — Seaman
Allie Baker — 12 — Emporia
Alandra Bailey — 12 — Washburn Rural
Gloria Bolze — 11 — Topeka West
Lexi Bosa — 11 — Topeka High
Noella Cruz — 11 — Hayden
Elizabeth Dunshee — 12 — Hayden
Isabel Garcia — 12 — Emporia
Grace Geisbrecht — 12 — Manhattan
Marlee Hodges — 12 — Manhattan
Taylor McHugh — 11 — Manhattan
Maegan Mills — 9 — Seaman
Destiny Nunez — 12 — Highland Park
Nayeli Plazola-Casillas — 12 — Emporia
Chloe Porter — 10 — Manhattan
Abigail Ray — 9 — Topeka West
Mackinly Rohn — 11 — Washburn Rural
Faith Shields — 11 — Topeka High
Makayla Sherman — 10 — Emporia
Elinore Stallbaumer — 10 — Seaman
Brooke Swango — 12 — Junction City
Aisya Taylor — 12 — Highland Park
Addison Thurman — 9 — Junction City
Newcomer of the Year
Jada Dibbini — 9 — Manhattan
Player of the Year
Belle Kennedy — 12 — Washburn Rural
Coach of the Year
Brian Hensyel — Washburn Rural