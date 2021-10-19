Manhattan sophomore Carter Oehme (13) contests a ball in a game against visiting Emporia on Sept. 30. Oehme scored a goal in Manhattan's 5-0 win over Topeka West on Monday, the Indians second-to-last game of the regular season.
Manhattan High boys' soccer earned its fourth shutout of the season on Monday, beating Topeka West 5-0.
Sophomore forward Jimmy Ramirez broke through first with 29:09 to play in the first half with a goal from senior forward Grant Snowden.
Fifteen minutes later, sophomore forward Carter Oehme scored on a through ball from junior forward Avery Adams which gave the Indians a 2-0 lead at the half.
Manhattan's (10-4-1) first goal of the second half came on a header from senior midfielder Alex Boyle after multiple shots near the goal by the Indians were blocked by the Chargers goalkeeper with 34:41 to play in the match.
Adams got a goal of his own with less than 20 minutes to play off a shot by sophomore midfielder Alex Lee that bounced off the Topeka West (0-14-1) keeper. Lee followed the ricocheted ball and buried it into the back of the net, giving Manhattan a 4-0 lead.
Sophomore forward Ged Comiso scored the final Indian goal off an assist from Snowden, his second on the day, to finish off the 5-0 victory.
Manhattan has one final match at a very good Shawnee Heights team (12-2) to round out the regular season.