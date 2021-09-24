Manhattan boys soccer held close to undefeated Washburn Rural through a half but didn’t have enough for a push in the final 45 minutes leading to a 5-1 loss Thursday evening at Bishop Stadium.
“They’re really physical and they’re good competition for us,” head coach Mike Sanchez said. “We had our chances and they had theirs and we just didn’t capitalize.”
The Junior Blues got the first goal of the game 10 minutes in on a corner kick.
Roughly 15 minutes later, Manhattan (4-3-1) evened things on a Grant Snowden goal from senior forward Marco Zambrano.
“Zambrano worked hard and got it down the field and was able to find Grant on a cross who put it in,” Sanchez said.
Snowden, a senior forward, has a team-high eight goals so far this season.
Rural grabbed the lead back with a free kick and, with five minutes left in the half, added another goal, pushing its lead to two at the break.
The Junior Blues (8-0-0) lead stayed at two until a fourth Washburn Rural goal was scored with 20 minutes to play and a fifth and final goal was knocked in during the final 10 minutes of the match.
The Indians were shut out of the second half.
Washburn Rural junior senior Porter Schafersman had a hat trick in the game to go along with an assist while senior midfielder Joe Morse and sophomore midfielder Devon Rutschmann added a goal and an assist of their own. Junior midfielder Ty Stead had an assist.
“I think we’ll be much improved going forward,” Sanchez said. “You’ve got to give credit where credit is due, Washburn is a really good team. I think we’ll be fine. We didn’t play badly but we just had some mistakes that were costly.”
Manhattan will face rival Junction City (3-3) at the Blue Jays new stadium on Monday.