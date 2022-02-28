TOPEKA — Manhattan High senior bowler Jasmine Bridges is state-bound after claiming the 6A regional title at West Ridge Lanes on Saturday afternoon.
Bridges won by a comfortable 24-pin margin over second-place finisher, Myranda Rogers from Gardner-Edgerton.
Manhattan’s girls’ team had six bowlers: Bridges, Mia Dawson, Leah Reid, Grace Radi, Abby Kenney and Amber Hutzler. They placed seventh overall with a score of 2,748.
Olathe Northwest finished first overall with a score of 2,829 finishing 23 pins ahead of Junction City.
The Manhattan boys finished Saturday’s regional tournament in ninth place with a score of 2,923.
Manhattan brought Jaden Lang, Landon Ott, Jaden Moreno, Juan Avila, Nick Murph and Jack Finke as part of the regional team.
Fincke had the highest pin-count of the group finishing with a 555 score on the day.
Junction City’s boys won the regional title with ease on Saturday. The Blue Jays picked up a score of 3,524 finishing 217 pins higher than second-place, Lawrence High.
Bridges’ hunt for an individual state title will continue at the 6A State Bowling Championship at Northrock Lanes in Wichita on Friday starting at 12:30 p.m. The senior is coming into the meet with the sixth highest regional score among all 6A girls competition.
Manhattan girls scores
Jasmine Bridges 604, 1st, Leah Reid 421, 31st, Grace Radi 370, 41st; Mia Dawson 329, 49th; Amber Hutzler 318, 55th; Abby Kenney 295, 56th.
Manhattan boys scores
Jack Fincke 555, 28th; Jaden Moreno 550, 29th; Juan Avila 540, 34th; Landon Ott 537, 36th; Jaden Lang 491, 55th; Nick Murphy 452, 60th.
Boys team scores
1.) Junction City 3,524, 2.) Lawrence 3,307, 3.) Olathe Northwest 3,289, 4.) Olathe West 3,271, 5.) Washburn Rural 3,168, 6.) Wichita Heights 3,157, 7.) Topeka High 3,011 8.) Lawrence Free State 2,962, 9.) Manhattan 2,923, 10.) Gardner-Edgerton 2,911, 11.) Wichita Southeast 2,662.
Boys top-10 individual scores
1.) Ziegenhirt, Junction City 725, 2.) Carlstedt, Olathe Northwest 681, 3.) Mitchell, Olathe Northwest 677, 4.) Smith, Junction City 675, 5.) Hammons, Washburn Rural 664, 6.) Hunsaker, Olathe West 651, 7.) Curtis, Olathe West 646, 8.) Edmonds, Lawrence 644, 9.) Lindsley, Junction City 632 10.) Fowler, Lawrence High 626.
Girls team score
1.) Olathe Northwest 2,829, 2.) Junction City 2,806, 3.) Washburn Rural 2,768, 4.) Lawrence 2,465, 5.) Olathe West 2,396, 6.) Gardner-Edgerton 2,355, 7.) Manhattan 2,348, 8.) Topeka High 2,272, 9.) Lawrence Free State 2,097, 10.) Wichita Heights 1,858, 11.) Wichita Southeast 1,641.
Girls’ top-10 individual scores
1.) Bridges, Manhattan 604, 2.) Rogers, Gardner-Edgerton 580, 3.) D. Holmes, Olathe Northwest 569, 4.) Level, Wichita Heights 542, 5.) Ireland, Washburn Rural 539, 6.) Buchanan, Washburn Rural 538, 7.) Oliver, Junction City 530, 8.) Apperson, Olathe Northwest 524, 9.) S. Holmes, Olathe Northwest 523, 10.) Heidenreich, Junction City 512.