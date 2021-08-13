063021_merc_new_schoolconstructionprojects-10.jpg

The Manhattan High West Campus’ new turf practice football field behind the school. The school released the practice schedule for all fall sports for the first week of school.

 Staff photo by Lucas Boland

Manhattan High released its schedule for the first week of fall sports practice.

MHS football’s 10th through 12th graders will start Monday and Tuesday with a walkthrough from 7 to 8 a.m., and then will have practice from 4 to 7 p.m. at the West Campus later that day. On Wednesday, they will practice from 12:30 to 3 p.m., followed by film study from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Freshman football players will not have any walkthroughs Monday or Tuesday but will practice both days from 4 to 7 p.m. at the East Campus. They will join the older players Wednesday for the 12:30 to 3 p.m. practice but will not have a film study later that evening.

Volleyball will practice Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday with the ninth graders practicing from 4 to 6 p.m. and the rest of the team practicing after that from 6 to 8 p.m.

Boys’ soccer will practice all three days from 4:15 to 6:15 p.m. at Bishop Stadium. Cross country will practice Monday from 6:45 to 8 a.m. in the West Campus South Hallway and Tuesday from 6:45 a.m. to 7:45 a.m. at Warner Park.

Girls’ tennis will practice Monday and Tuesday from 4:15 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the City Park Tennis Courts, while girls’ golf will practice Monday from 4 to 6 p.m. and Tuesday from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Stagg Hill Golf Course.

Cheerleading will practice from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the East Campus gym.

Completed physical and athletic packets must be turned into the athletics office in Room S-102 at the West Campus before students are allowed to participate in practices.