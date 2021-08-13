Manhattan High released its schedule for the first week of fall sports practice.
MHS football’s 10th through 12th graders will start Monday and Tuesday with a walkthrough from 7 to 8 a.m., and then will have practice from 4 to 7 p.m. at the West Campus later that day. On Wednesday, they will practice from 12:30 to 3 p.m., followed by film study from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.
Freshman football players will not have any walkthroughs Monday or Tuesday but will practice both days from 4 to 7 p.m. at the East Campus. They will join the older players Wednesday for the 12:30 to 3 p.m. practice but will not have a film study later that evening.
Volleyball will practice Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday with the ninth graders practicing from 4 to 6 p.m. and the rest of the team practicing after that from 6 to 8 p.m.
Boys’ soccer will practice all three days from 4:15 to 6:15 p.m. at Bishop Stadium. Cross country will practice Monday from 6:45 to 8 a.m. in the West Campus South Hallway and Tuesday from 6:45 a.m. to 7:45 a.m. at Warner Park.
Girls’ tennis will practice Monday and Tuesday from 4:15 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the City Park Tennis Courts, while girls’ golf will practice Monday from 4 to 6 p.m. and Tuesday from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Stagg Hill Golf Course.
Cheerleading will practice from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the East Campus gym.
Completed physical and athletic packets must be turned into the athletics office in Room S-102 at the West Campus before students are allowed to participate in practices.