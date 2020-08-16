After five months away, Manhattan High sports teams will be returning to their respective arenas. Practices begin Monday for all fall six sports.
The volleyball team will hold practice for ninth graders from 4:15 p.m. to 6 p.m. while all other grades will practice from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. All practices will be held in Manhattan’s West Campus South Gym.
The cross country team will practice from 7 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. at City Park’s south shelter.
Boys’ soccer will practice from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bishop Stadium.
The football team will have 10th through 12th graders practice at Bishop Stadium from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Ninth graders will practice from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the East Campus practice field.
The girls’ tennis team will practice from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Manhattan City Park.
Girls’ golf will practice from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Stagg Hill Golf Course.
Cheerleading practice will start Tuesday, with the first practice running from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the East Campus gym.