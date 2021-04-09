Shawn Bammes will be the next head wrestling coach at Manhattan High School, athletics director Mike Marsh told The Mercury on Friday.
Bammes, a 1995 Manhattan alum who won the '95 state title at 160 pounds, comes from a long line of wrestlers. His father, David and Uncle, Bob, wrestled for Manhattan, and Shawn is one of three Bammes' brothers to wear an Indians' singlet.
Now he'll be the first to wear the polo as head coach (his son, Blaisen, will be a senior on next year's team). And after 16 years coaching wrestling, Bammes couldn't think of a better place to lead his first high school program.
"I love this program, and I love this town," Bammes said. "I have a great deal of pride in this in this program from being a wrestler myself and I take a lot of pride and putting that Manhattan Polo on. It means a lot to continue to represent the program in the way that I know it."
Bammes' learned about Manhattan wrestling from two of the best coaches the school ever employed. Lee Woodford, who won a state title and finished with just one losing season while coaching the Indians from 1985-86 until 2004-05, was Bammes' high school coach. Robert Gonzales, who retired after the 6A state tournament in February, won three state titles from 2005-2021. Bammes played a role in two after Gonzales hired him as an assistant in 2010.
Woodford taught Bammes the work ethic necessary to become state champion. Gonzales taught him the empathy required to console a would-be champ.
Bammes will incorporate both of their teachings in his new role. The wrestling strategies won’t change much – “We’re still running the same offense,” Bammes said – but the way he teaches them might. Bammes hinted at “subtle changes” in the program’s approach to molding young wrestlers.
Marsh said he likes the way Bammes interacts with athletes. Marsh called Bammes a “player’s coach” and said that students gravitate toward him. And considering Bammes led the program for a month after Gonzales underwent surgery for a hip replacement last spring, Marsh expects Bammes will adjust to his new role quickly.
“I think it’s an easy transition for him, for the most part,” Marsh said. “He’s a local guy, been around Manhattan for years. He’s very familiar with the kids program in town. Everyone knows and respects him in the community.”
Perhaps no one respects Bammes more than Gonzales, who was sitting in a McDonald’s drive thru when he heard the news about his successor. Gonzales took pride in rolling around the mat with his wrestlers, and he loves Bammes’s willingness to do the same. Gonzales was thrilled to learn that tradition will continue at Manhattan.
“I’m just tickled to death,” Gonzales said. “I’m happy for Shawn and his family, and I’m happy that the program will continue at a good pace.”
Bammes's fist order of business will be to hire two new assistants. Marsh expects Bammes to retain current assistants Dayton Crist and Danny Grater, but Bammes's hiring created an opening, and the Indians will add another assistant to help with the girls' wrestling program.
Bammes may consult Gonzales on those and other future decisions — Bammes said he still talks to his former boss every day – But Gonzales doesn’t want Bammes to feel like he needs to ask his opinion.
Gonzales will offer it when prompted, but he’ll never meddle. After all, Manhattan is Bammes’s program now.
“This is something I’ve always wanted to do,” Bammes said. “It’s exciting; I’m looking forward to it.”