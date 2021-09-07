The Manhattan High girls’ golf team finished in the middle of the pack at Washburn Rural’s invitational Tuesday afternoon at Wamego Country Club.
Manhattan finished fourth with a team score of 387 after winning a tie-breaker with Wamego.
“We left a lot of shots out there, but Wamego Country Club is a very tough course,” head coach Paige McCarthy said. “With our youth and lack of varsity experience, it was a good day and will be great to build upon.”
Washburn Rural took first with a 335
Freshman Kaitlyn Lagabed was MHS’s top placer, finishing tied for 17th with a 94.
Sophomore Rylee Wisdom tied for 20th with a 95, freshman Emily Wuggazer finished tied for 25th with a 98, junior Lexi Smith finished tied for 29th with a 100, senior Lizzy Tauschek placed 38th (103) and freshman Emma Crouch placed 46th (112).
St. James Academy senior Beth Grant took first with a 74.
Up next, the Indians will compete at Hayden’s home invitational at Lake Shawnee Golf Course.
Wamego freshman takes sixth
Wamego freshman Ashton Pierson had a big day on her home course Tuesday afternoon, taking sixth overall at Washburn Rural's invitational at Wamego Country Club with a 82.
Wamego took fifth as a team with a 387.
Senior Bailey Thornton finished tied for 25th with a 98, sophomore Kirby McKee tied for 29th with a 100, senior Creighton Sanner finished 42nd with a 107 and junior Sara Springer finished tied for 54th (116).
The Red Raiders will also travel to Lake Shawnee Golf Course next Tuesday for Hayden’s home invitational.
Manhattan volleyball opens season with split
MHS volleyball traveled to Washburn Rural for a season opening triangular versus the Junior Blues and Highland Park.
The Indians swept the Scots 25-6 and 25-1 before getting swept by Washburn Rural 25-9 and 25-15.
Manhattan will hit the road again on Thursday with a quad at Shawnee Heights that includes Silver Lake, Seaman and the host T-Birds.