Manhattan High's Owen Kandt places a ball on the green at hole 9 at the Manhattan Country Club during an invitational on Aprill 11.

 Staff photo by Lucas Boland

The Manhattan High boys’ golf team had five top 20 finishes Wednesday as it took second place at the Seaman Invitational.

Jonathan Wefald led the Indians with his third straight 73, which earned him a tie for second.

Miles Braxmeyer tied for ninth at 78, followed by Tate Reid, who tied for 11th at 79. Trey Sauder finished 16th at 80, Owen Kandt tied for 17th at 82 and Kyler Hahn tied for 26th at 83.

Manhattan finished with a team score of 310, placing it behind first-place Washburn Rural’s 296. Emporia placed third at 320 in the 10-team tournament.

Earlier this week, Wefald won at Shawnee Mission Northwest with a 73, while the Indians took fourth as a team at 321.

They will compete at the Topeka West Invitational on Monday.