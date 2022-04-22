MHS golf takes 2nd at Seaman Staff reports Apr 22, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Manhattan High's Owen Kandt places a ball on the green at hole 9 at the Manhattan Country Club during an invitational on Aprill 11. Staff photo by Lucas Boland Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Manhattan High boys’ golf team had five top 20 finishes Wednesday as it took second place at the Seaman Invitational.Jonathan Wefald led the Indians with his third straight 73, which earned him a tie for second.Miles Braxmeyer tied for ninth at 78, followed by Tate Reid, who tied for 11th at 79. Trey Sauder finished 16th at 80, Owen Kandt tied for 17th at 82 and Kyler Hahn tied for 26th at 83.Manhattan finished with a team score of 310, placing it behind first-place Washburn Rural’s 296. Emporia placed third at 320 in the 10-team tournament.Earlier this week, Wefald won at Shawnee Mission Northwest with a 73, while the Indians took fourth as a team at 321.They will compete at the Topeka West Invitational on Monday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save More from this section +5 Missouri baseball survives ninth-inning rally to beat Missouri State 1:38+3 4 observations from Wisconsin football's 14th spring practice 31:58 Post-spring position recap: Who fills out the two-deep at ILB once everybody is healthy? Latest News Marjorie Taylor Greene's candidacy challenged at hearing MHS swimming takes 1st at Hayden Christianna Carr transfers to Arkansas Till relatives seek accuser's prosecution in 1955 kidnapping MHS golf takes 2nd at Seaman Here's a novel way Kansas Jayhawks basketball players are cashing in after NCAA title Phil Baier announced as K-State men's basketball's strength coach 'Amazing': Cannabis sales in New Jersey bring excited buyers Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesCity to consider agreement for $40M Aggieville commercial, residential projectBiotech company to hire 500 for $650M Manhattan projectJon Wefald, K-State turnaround leader, dies of heart attackCity approves development agreement for $40M Aggieville projectBalman family leads effort to build indoor aquatics facility after son's death, KSU Natatorium closureJon WefaldK-State men's basketball adds Mississippi State transferCity to celebrate Bridget Everett DayJunction City teacher responds to outcry over racist tweetsDibbini shines as MHS soccer downs Topeka High 4-1 Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.