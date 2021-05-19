For at least the ninth straight season, Manhattan’s boys’ golf team has qualified for the state tournament.
This time, they did it Monday on the wet, fast-playing greens at Topeka County Club. The Indians shot 336 to finish in third, the last qualifying spot in the regional, behind Lawrence Free State (328) and Washburn Rural (322).
“It’s a big, big deal for the guys to go as a team,” Manhattan head coach Brad Ficke said. “To go to a tournament as an individual is just a weird experience that I didn’t want them to have to deal with.”
Junior Trey Sauder shot 81 in Topeka, good enough to be the Indians’ top individual player and tied for third overall. On a day when a lot of balls hit trees, Sauder kept his away. And when he couldn’t, he managed the damage.
“He was one of the guys that just didn’t get into trouble often,” Ficke said. “And when he did, he minimized it. He had a couple of punch-out shots that he played really well.”
Sauder’s classmate Jonathan Wefald finished two strokes behind and tied for eighth. Wefald’s highlight came on his 18th hole, when he chipped in for a birdie from off the green.
Owen Braxmeyer, who Ficke said doesn’t feel pressure, remained consistent with his 84, which landed him in 11th place. Braxmeyer’s scoring average this season is 83.9, and with a few more made putts, Ficke said, Braxmeyer could hover closer to 80 next week at the Class 6A state tournament.
Ficke hopes the same for Grant Snowden and Miles Braxmeyer, who both shot a season-worst 89 on Monday.
Snowden struggled to avoid the trees on the front nine, while shooting a 48 on the front nine. That rough patch included a quadruple bogey.
The fact that Snowden still cracked 90 impressed his coach.
Miles Braxmeyer missed too many simple putts, according to Ficke, which could be attributed to Braxmeyer’s youth. Though Miles is right behind Sauder for the lowest average team score, he’s still just 14 years old.
“I always have to remind myself of that,” Ficke said. “He’s so young.”
Ficke trusts that the younger Braxmeyer and Snowden will return to form at next week’s state tournament, which will be played Monday and Tuesday at Quail Ridge Golf Course in Winfield. Ficke has never played the course, but he knows that playing a tough regional course like Topeka can’t hurt the Indians’ preparation.
With rain in the forecast, the Indians could receive a boost from clean-and-place rules. But Ficke’s most important advice may be the hardest to follow during the season’s biggest tournament.
Keep it simple.
“It’s just more people, more spectators more pressure,” Ficke said. “It’s super cliche, but golf is golf on any course. You don’t get in trouble; you minimize strokes. If you’re making putts, your score is going to be better.”