Manhattan girls varsity runners, from left, Audrey Cook, Regan Gaul and Ally Ingram run in a pack during the Manhattan Cross Country Invitational Sept. 3 at Warner Park. Staff photo by David Mayes

The Manhattan High girls' cross country team took second and the boys took sixth at the Emporia Invitational on Saturday.The Indians girls scored a total of 102 points, putting them behind Kapaun Mt. Carmel, which finished first at 65 team points. Eleven teams competed in the girls 5K race.Senior Saylor Salmans led Manhattan's girls with a 20th-place finish and a time of 20:58.5. Junior Haley Henningson was not far behind, coming in 22nd at 20:59.6Freshman Caris Goering was 27th at 21:15.19, senior Avery Snider was 33rd at 21:33.9, sophomore Regan Gaul was 37th at 21:47.4 and sophomore Abbie Geering was 61st at 23:00.4.The Indians boys tallied 165 team points to finish sixth behind Andover, which scored 149 points for fifth place. Kapaun Mt. Carmel won the 14-team boys' 5K race with 39 points.Leading the Manhattan boys was senior Kolby Grogg, whose time of 17:07.2 earned him 26th place. Senior Aidan Starling came in 31st with a time of 17:36.2.Junior Aidan Hilton was 33rd at 17:44.3, senior Marshall Garren was 36th at 17:51.8, sophomore Jack Spiegel was 45th at 18:16.3 and junior Lucas Holdren was 55th at 18:37.8.The Indians will return to action Saturday when they compete at the Missouri Southern Stampede in Joplin, Missouri.