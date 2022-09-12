20220903_cross_country_0070.jpg

Manhattan girls varsity runners, from left, Audrey Cook, Regan Gaul and Ally Ingram run in a pack during the Manhattan Cross Country Invitational Sept. 3 at Warner Park.

 Staff photo by David Mayes

The Manhattan High girls’ cross country team took second and the boys took sixth at the Emporia Invitational on Saturday.

The Indians girls scored a total of 102 points, putting them behind Kapaun Mt. Carmel, which finished first at 65 team points. Eleven teams competed in the girls 5K race.

