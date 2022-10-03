20220903_cross_country_0070.jpg

Manhattan girls varsity runners, from left, Audrey Cook, Regan Gaul and Ally Ingram run in a pack during the Manhattan Cross Country Invitational Sept. 3 at Warner Park.

 Staff photo by David Mayes

Manhattan High girls’ cross country finished second and the boys finished third Saturday at the seven-team Maple Leaf Cross Country Classic in Baldwin City.

The Indians girls scored 59 team points to finish behind meet-winner Shawnee Mission Northwest, which totaled 23. Shawnee Mission North was third with 77 points.