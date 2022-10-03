MHS girls' XC 2nd, boys 3rd at Baldwin City Staff reports Oct 3, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Manhattan girls varsity runners, from left, Audrey Cook, Regan Gaul and Ally Ingram run in a pack during the Manhattan Cross Country Invitational Sept. 3 at Warner Park. Staff photo by David Mayes Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Manhattan High girls’ cross country finished second and the boys finished third Saturday at the seven-team Maple Leaf Cross Country Classic in Baldwin City.The Indians girls scored 59 team points to finish behind meet-winner Shawnee Mission Northwest, which totaled 23. Shawnee Mission North was third with 77 points.There were 58 individual participants in the girls’ race.Haley Henningson finished second overall with a time of 20:11.78. Caris Goering ran a time of 20:45.56 to come in ninth, and Saylor Salmans placed 11th with a time of 20:49.40.Ally Ingram finished 20th at 21:19.94, Avery Snider was 21st at 21:21.72 and Regan Gaul was 22nd at 21:28.33. Mira Gurgel came in 26th at 21:54.63.The Manhattan boys tallied 90 team points, while first-place Shawnee Mission Northwest scored 51 and runner-up Shawnee Mission North had 53.Kolby Grogg finished 13th out of 66 individual runners with a time of 17:14.23. Silas Mills came in 18th at 17:18.98, and Aidan Starling placed 19th at 17:22.84.Anderson Arnold and Andrei Mazin tied for 22nd at 17:40.57. Jack Spiegel was 24th at 17:42.75 and Evan Arnold was 35th at 18:16.20.The Indians will return to the course Saturday at the Haskell Invitational in Lawrence. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Cross Country Shawnee Mission North Indian Sport Mission Northwest Runner-up Participant Baldwin City More from this section Cardinals' J.J. Watt to play Sunday after heart scare 0:42 Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on LT David Bakhtiari, Patriots OLB Matthew Judon Packers take down Patriots on last-second field goal in OT Latest News MHS girls' XC 2nd, boys 3rd at Baldwin City MHS volleyball takes 3rd at Centennial League tournament Area football roundup: Rock Creek, Frankfort, Wabaunsee win big Junction City routs Washburn Rural, wins 4th straight K-State men's XC 2nd, women 4th at Chile Pepper Festival K-State tennis competes in San Diego K-State volleyball sweeps past Iowa State Martinez shines again as No. 25 K-State beats Texas Tech 37-28 Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWamego woman dies in car crash after losing consciousnessActor Ryan Grantham jailed for life after he killed his mother to stop her witnessing him murdering Justin TrudeauK-State reports lowest fall semester enrollment in 34 yearsMartinez shines again as No. 25 K-State beats Texas Tech 37-28Anne NielsenLa Fiesta reopens after state seizure for delinquent sales tax paymentsManhattan CVB director says NYC mayor's comments on Kansas reveal misperceptionsRCPD arrests two for possession of meth and intent to distributeManhattan man sentenced to 32 years for 2020 double murderSecond location identified for proposed senior living facility Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.