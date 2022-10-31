The Manhattan High girls’ cross country team placed 10th and the boys came in 12th Saturday at the 6A state meet at Rim Rock Farm in Lawrence.

The Indians girls tallied a team score of 245, placing them behind ninth-place Shawnee Mission Northwest’s 200 points. Olathe West won the girls’ race with a score of 46, while Shawnee Mission East was the runner-up at 95 and Washburn Rural was third at 112.