The Manhattan High girls’ cross country team placed 10th and the boys came in 12th Saturday at the 6A state meet at Rim Rock Farm in Lawrence.
The Indians girls tallied a team score of 245, placing them behind ninth-place Shawnee Mission Northwest’s 200 points. Olathe West won the girls’ race with a score of 46, while Shawnee Mission East was the runner-up at 95 and Washburn Rural was third at 112.
Junior Haley Henningson was Manhattan’s top finisher, placing 22nd out of 102 runners with a time of 19:59.7.
Senior Saylor Salmans came in 66th at 21:36.8 and senior Avery Snider finished 67th with a time of 21:37.5. Sophomore Regan Gaul was 77th at 21:53.2, freshman Caris Goering was 81st at 22:14.13, senior Ally Ingram was 82nd at 22:15.9 and senior Audrey Cook was 88th at 22:25.6.
Meanwhile, the boys scored 252 as a team, and 11th-place Liberal had 242 points. Shawnee Mission East won the boys’ state title with 65 points. Olathe East was second at 78 and Olathe South was third at 100.
Sophomore Andrei Mazin led the Indians across the finish line, coming in 56th out of 103 with a time of 17:18.4.
Sophomore Jack Spiegel was 58th at 17:19.15, senior Anderson Arnold was 65th at 17:27.5, senior Kolby Grogg was 70th at 17:32.2, senior Silas Mills was 75th at 17:41.8, junior Lucas Holdren was 76th at 17:43.5 and junior Aidan Hilton was 81st at 17:55.8.
Wamego boys win state
Wamego boys’ cross country won the 4A state title Saturday at the Wamego Country Club, scoring 48 points to outpace runner-up Buhler’s 56.
Senior Brady Stegman finished fourth individually for the Red Raiders with a time of 16:38.56, putting him 20 seconds behind individual champion Eli Gilmore of Tonganoxie.
Junior Harrison Cutting came in fifth at 16:44.04 and senior Emery Wolfe was 10th at 17:00.11.
Freshman Payton parker was 11th at 17:00.38, senior Alec Hupe was 28th at 17:50.98, senior Jon Cutting was 55th at 18:42.44 and senior Joseph Shea was 86th at 19:31.99.
The Wamego girls, meanwhile, came in seventh with 177 team points.
Freshman Elsie Rickstrew finished 19th at 21:18.45, sophomore Emilia Wilkerson was 46th at 22:43.24, sophomore Taylor Umscheid was 52nd at 22:50.62, freshman Katherine Shea was 56th at 22:55.59, sophomore Sariah Pittenger was 70th at 23:46.97, sophomore Isabella Wilber was 100th at 26:01.26 and sophomore Molly Zachgo was 101st at 26:07.94.
Riley County girls finish 4th
The Riley County girls’ cross country team placed fourth in the 3A meet.
The Falcons’ 148 points put them behind Trinity’s 110.
Sophomore Anna Lambert finished 32nd at 21:21.4 and was followed shortly thereafter by sophomore Meredith Baumann, who was 34th at 21:22.2.
Freshman Belle Hancock was 45th at 21:43.1, freshman Mikaila Frese was 57th at 22:13.5, junior Mara Williams was 68th at 22:59.0 and junior Drew Shirley was 88th at 25:18.3.
In the boys’ race, junior Owen Miesner finished 35th individually with a time of 17:29.6.
Wabaunsee girls finish fifth
The Wabaunsee girls finished fifth at the 2A state meet at the Wamego Country Club.
Sophomore Payton Wurtz was the state runner-up with a time of 19:43.38.
Senior Rebekah Stuhlsatz finished 21st at 21:42.31, senior Jenna Donaldson was 67th at 23:58.22, junior Sophia Castillo was 73rd at 24:23.15, sophomore Isabelle Stuhlsatz was 78th at 24:52.25 and junior Sienna Jones was 91st at 26:43.25.
Frankfort girls come in 12th
The Frankfort girls cross country team placed 12th at the 1A state meet in Wamego.
Freshman Holland Shirley was 45th at 23:52.33, junior Hattie Gros was 62nd at 24:52.89, sophomore Ellie Studer was 70th at 25:47.94, freshman Ashlyn Dalinghaus was 71st at 25:54.11, freshman Annie Dressman was 74th at 26:05.94 and junior Lily Dressman was 88th at 30:30.35.