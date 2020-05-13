Given the size of the Manhattan High girls’ track and field team, it was impossible for the team’s members to find out their season was over in a cohesive manner.
Junior sprinter Tanayia Washington was at home, playing around with her brothers when her friend texted her the news. Junior thrower Alyx Glessner was tossing her javelin at Bishop Stadium when she saw a text from head coach Cory Kool. Senior distance runner Ella Rosenkranz was on her way back from a school spring break trip to Disney World when her high school career ended.
Regardless of the distance between them, the reactions from girls on the team was largely the same.
“It was definitely devastating,” Glessner said. “There are so many talented kids on the team and watching them and competing with them would have been the highlight of the year.”
The cancellation, which occurred following Gov. Laura Kelly’s order to close schools to in-person classes for the remainder of the academic year, denied the team a chance to see where it stood following last year’s eighth place finish at the Class 6A state championships.
While the runners only had run one time trial before their season was canceled, the results gave them hope moving forward.
“We looked in shape to do very well,” Rosenkranz said. “Especially on the girls side. We looked very strong. It looked like our mid-distance was set to do very well, based on the time trial at the beginning of the season.”
For the throwers, there was more to the season than personal accolades. Prior to the season, there only were six total throwers split between the boys’ and girls’ teams, with three throwers for each. However, this season’s team saw an infusion of freshman throwers, giving Glessner and her teammates a chance to lay the groundwork for the program’s future.
“It was a really exciting time, because at the time, there was only three girl throwers and three guy throwers,” Glessner said. “We were excited to teach the younger girls and guys how to throw and get to our level so we could have a stronger team.”
Now, none of the team’s goals will come to fruition this year. Instead of seeing each other on the track, the athletes have tried to stay close in other ways.
“Our throwing team is really close,” Glessner said. “Sam Hankins, Jake Moran, we’re all really good friends. We like to stay in touch, especially during this time. ... It’s more of a connection thing because we’re going through the same thing and experiencing the same feelings, so it’s easier to cope.”
For Glessner and Washington, the lost season doesn’t mean the end of their track and field careers. However, that doesn’t mean they miss the season any less than their peers.
“It’s been a routine that every time around this year, I compete hard and get in really good shape,” Washington said. “I’ve felt pretty lazy. I just got used to competing and training, and I miss that.”
For seniors like Rosenkranz, the missing season feels somewhat different. Rosenkranz still has races left in her career — she will be running for Colorado Mesa University next year — but knows her fortune is not shared by all of her teammates.
“Not only did my season come to an end, but other (people’s) seasons came to an end,” Rosenkranz said. “For some people who aren’t competing in college, this was their last chance.”
Despite the losses, the athletes are choosing to take a positive lesson from this season, even if it was canceled before it could begin.
“I’d say to not take anything for granted, because the more you think you have it, the more you won’t in the future,” Glessner said. “That’s how I’ve been going about the situation. We’re never guaranteed anything in life, so we need to take what we have now and hold onto it for as long as we can and grow from our experiences. You never know when it’ll be your last.”