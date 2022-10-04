MHS tennis centennial trophy.jpeg

The Manhattan High girls' tennis team celebrates with the Centennial League championship trophy Monday at Emporia High School. The Indians won their fourth league title in the past five years.

Jillian Harkin won her fourth individual Centennial League title and Maura Wiens placed third to lead Manhattan High girls' tennis to its fourth team championship in the last five years Monday.

The Indians snuck by runner-up Washburn Rural in team points 37-36 as they returned to the top of the podium at the league tournament for the first time since 2020.