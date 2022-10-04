Jillian Harkin won her fourth individual Centennial League title and Maura Wiens placed third to lead Manhattan High girls' tennis to its fourth team championship in the last five years Monday.
The Indians snuck by runner-up Washburn Rural in team points 37-36 as they returned to the top of the podium at the league tournament for the first time since 2020.
"As the day progressed, we had a good idea that we had a good shot at winning it," said head coach Tony Ingram. "It was great to see the girls. They put together their hard work into what they accomplished on the courts (Monday), so I was really proud of them. It was fun to watch them enjoy it and celebrate it."
Harkin eased through the singles competition, only dropping four games in the five sets she played.
She opened with a 9-0 win over Madeline Deters of Topeka High before blanking her teammate Wiens 6-0, 6-0.
Harkin captured the title with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Ainzley Zilueta of Hayden, the first loss in the sophomore's career. Harkin, meanwhile, moved to 128-5 in her career and 26-1 this season.
"She's a competitor; that's Jill to a T," Ingram said. "She's a competitor. She steps inside the lines, it becomes business. She has a very focused mindset. We talked afterwards, right after she got done with her match, and I know she has other goals ahead of her, but it being her senior year, doing it four straight years, being singles champion, I told her to be sure to enjoy it for a few days."
Wiens placed third with a 2-1 record, her only loss coming to Harkin.
She beat Mena DiMarzio of Washburn Rural 9-0 to start the day. After falling to Harkin, Wiens knocked off Emporia's Kali Keough 6-3, 6-0 to claim third place.
"It's really great to see Maura mature as a player in the thought process and how she handles the emotions," Ingram said. "It's really fun to see them grow up before your eyes, and I've definitely seen Maura grow up this year, especially. I'm really proud of her. I think she was extremely happy, and I think she is, as we always want them to, playing her best tennis right now in October."
Manhattan's doubles teams faced off in the fifth-place match, with Erin Craft and Taryn Robinson beating Jessica Zhang and Sophia Evangelidis 6-3, 6-4.
"We knew we had fifth and sixth wrapped up at that point," Ingram said. "It's fun to watch them compete against each other. They're comfortable and they can enjoy the match."
Craft and Robinson went 3-1 overall to finish fifth. They defeated Topeka High's Keira Trupp and Carter Johnson 9-5 and Emporia's Peyton Chanley and Lillee Frank in a three-set marathon 4-6, 6-3, 10-8.
Their only loss came by a 9-3 score to Washburn Rural's Hailey Beck and Ciana Evans.
Zhang and Evangelidis posted a 2-2 record as they placed sixth. They opened with a 9-2 win over Junction City's Rebecca Monroe and Ohemaa Sarpong, and also downed the Blue Jays' Grace Harris and Stephanie Stanislow 4-6, 6-2, 10-5.
They lost to Topeka High's Adisyn Caryl and Haley Carpenter 9-1.
Ingram offered "kudos" to his doubles teams, both of which had to battle through three-set matches in order to reach the fifth-place match against one another.
"I think that experience of being there and being through the process really helped the girls throughout the day," he said. "I was really proud of the doubles teams. They really started to play much better, and that's what we're looking for from them."
The Indians will return to action on Friday when they participate in the Washburn Rural regional tournament at the Kossover Tennis Center in Topeka.
The six players who comprised the Centennial League-winning squad — all of them seniors — will play at regionals.
"When you get to this time of year, it's about repetitions," Ingram said. "We talk about the consistency of serves, especially second serves; then, when opportunities arise for scoring points, especially in doubles, to be sure (we score them). We talk about high percentage shots and not thinking about winning or losing, and staying in the point. ...
"Repetitions are the biggest thing, and letting the girls enjoy all being seniors. But I think at the same time, they understand that they have a great opportunity before them."